DA gives Makhura 30 days to release information on cadre deployment in Gauteng

The DA has submitted a PAIA request to the ANC to disclose cadre deployment in Gauteng.

They have given the premier 30 days to comply.

The DA wants information about ANC cadre deployment for the past 10 years.

The DA has given Gauteng premier and ANC provincial chairperson David Makhura 30 days to disclose the party's cadre deployment in the province.

On Tuesday, the DA hand-delivered a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) request to the ANC in Gauteng, asking it to disclose party information of all ANC officials deployed to public service positions in the province.

The opposition party said there's compelling evidence that political appointments by the ANC had undermined the "efficiency and effectiveness" of provincial government departments and agencies.

They said the most qualified people for the positions had not been appointed. Now, the party is demanding answers.

"The application has gone to Premier David Makhura in his capacity as chairperson of the ANC in Gauteng. He is requested to provide the Democratic Alliance with a complete record of minutes for every meeting of the ANC's provincial cadre deployment committee since 1 January 2010 - spanning more than ten years," the DA's Jack Bloom said.

Bloom said such appointments contravened parts of the Constitution which clearly stated no employee of the public service may be favoured or prejudiced only because that person supported a particular party or cause.

The DA said it appeared that corruption was facilitated by political appointees who influenced lucrative contracts to favoured suppliers.

"My colleague in the National Assembly Leon Schreiber MP, has already submitted a similar PAIA application to Cyril Ramaphosa in his capacity as ANC president and ANC's national deployment committee since 1 January 2013," Bloom said.

It had now given Makhura 30 days to respond to the PAIA application which compelled him to reveal the required information.

But the ANC in Gauteng slammed the DA, saying the DA was trying to invade its offices using the PAIA.

The ANC Gauteng's Lesego Makhubela said:

We uphold transparency and accountability under the prescripts of the law and see no need for such theatrics by Bloom and his disciples. We urge Bloom to report any acts of corruption to relevant authorities and stop this unnecessary grandstanding.

He said the DA must get its house in order first.

Shenanigans

"We also request the DA to inform the public about their shenanigans in the City of Tshwane where a bodybuilder was hired without the necessary qualifications and also the appointment of Marietta Aucamp who falsified her qualifications and the jobs for cash scandal in the DA-led Midvaal municipality," Makhubela said.



The @Our_DA's intention to publish the End Cadre Deployment Bill has been gazetted. The Bill makes it illegal for anyone who holds office in a political party to be appointed to a civil service job, and makes it illegal to appoint someone on the basis of anything besides merit. — Leon Schreiber (@Leon_Schreib) April 8, 2021

The DA in Gauteng's efforts to submit a PAIA application to the provincial government comes after the same was done at national level.



The government denied that request, with the ANC saying it would consider sharing its cadre deployment records with the DA once it proved that any decision taken by the ruling party adversely affected them.