1h ago

add bookmark

DA gives Makhura 30 days to release information on cadre deployment in Gauteng

Pule Letshwiti-Jones
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng Premier David Makhura.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura.
Rosetta Msimango
  • The DA has submitted a PAIA request to the ANC to disclose cadre deployment in Gauteng. 
  • They have given the premier 30 days to comply. 
  • The DA wants information about ANC cadre deployment for the past 10 years. 

The DA has given Gauteng premier and ANC provincial chairperson David Makhura 30 days to disclose the party's cadre deployment in the province. 

On Tuesday, the DA hand-delivered a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) request to the ANC in Gauteng, asking it to disclose party information of all ANC officials deployed to public service positions in the province. 

The opposition party said there's compelling evidence that political appointments by the ANC had undermined the "efficiency and effectiveness" of provincial government departments and agencies. 

They said the most qualified people for the positions had not been appointed. Now, the party is demanding answers.

"The application has gone to Premier David Makhura in his capacity as chairperson of the ANC in Gauteng. He is requested to provide the Democratic Alliance with a complete record of minutes for every meeting of the ANC's provincial cadre deployment committee since 1 January 2010 - spanning more than ten years," the DA's Jack Bloom said. 

Bloom said such appointments contravened parts of the Constitution which clearly stated no employee of the public service may be favoured or prejudiced only because that person supported a particular party or cause.

The DA said it appeared that corruption was facilitated by political appointees who influenced lucrative contracts to favoured suppliers.

John Steenhuisen | Here is the DA's plan to replace cadre deployment with professional appointments

"My colleague in the National Assembly Leon Schreiber MP, has already submitted a similar PAIA application to Cyril Ramaphosa in his capacity as ANC president and ANC's national deployment committee since 1 January 2013," Bloom said.

It had now given Makhura 30 days to respond to the PAIA application which compelled him to reveal the required information. 

But the ANC in Gauteng slammed the DA, saying the DA was trying to invade its offices using the PAIA.

The ANC Gauteng's Lesego Makhubela said: 

We uphold transparency and accountability under the prescripts of the law and see no need for such theatrics by Bloom and his disciples. We urge Bloom to report any acts of corruption to relevant authorities and stop this unnecessary grandstanding.

He said the DA must get its house in order first.

Shenanigans

"We also request the DA to inform the public about their shenanigans in the City of Tshwane where a bodybuilder was hired without the necessary qualifications and also the appointment of Marietta Aucamp who falsified her qualifications and the jobs for cash scandal in the DA-led Midvaal municipality," Makhubela said.

The DA in Gauteng's efforts to submit a PAIA application to the provincial government comes after the same was done at national level. 

The government denied that request, with the ANC saying it would consider sharing its cadre deployment records with the DA once it proved that any decision taken by the ruling party adversely affected them.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daancdavid makhuragautengjohannesburgpolitics
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 7236 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 2116 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 8715 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.58
(+0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.03
(-0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.40
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.12
(+0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,743.19
(+0.6)
Silver
25.36
(+2.2)
Platinum
1,167.50
(-0.6)
Brent Crude
63.28
(+0.5)
Palladium
2,690.50
(+0.4)
All Share
67,096
(+1.1)
Top 40
61,401
(+1.2)
Financial 15
12,166
(+0.2)
Industrial 25
87,984
(+1.6)
Resource 10
67,860
(+1.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys roof
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

09 Apr

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

08 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo