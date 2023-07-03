'Put aside differences': DA wants smaller parties to back it on proposed coalition legislation

The DA’s first legislative amendment to stabilise coalition governments has been introduced to Parliament.

The party hopes it can garner support for the constitutional amendment to limit motions of no confidence at a national dialogue on coalitions.

Political parties met with Deputy President Paul Mashatile on Friday to discuss participation in the dialogue scheduled for 27 July.

The DA hopes the national dialogue on coalitions will be an opportunity for it to get other parties to support its proposed legislation to stabilise coalition governments.

The first of the three private members' bills was introduced to Parliament on Friday. On the same day, political parties met Deputy President Paul Mashatile to discuss a national dialogue on coalition governments.

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said this meeting was mostly to agree on participation in the dialogue. She said the DA would be happy to participate.

In a statement released on Friday, Gwarube said the introduction of the bill to the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services was a "significant milestone".

"The Constitutional Nineteenth Amendment Bill seeks to limit the frequency of motions of no confidence to once a year in Provincial Legislatures and in the National Assembly. Whilst motions of no confidence are a critical accountability tool in our governance framework, specifically for MPs, MPLs and councillors, we have seen how destructive baseless motions have been at a local government level," she said.

"This bill seeks to insulate governance at a provincial and national level but contains a critical caveat in that the limitations of the motions will not apply if there is proven violation of the Constitution and gross misconduct by the President or the Premier. We have, thus, additionally proposed an exception to the rule that we seek to introduce."

On Monday, Gwarube told News24 that they were hoping that they could rely on other parties’ support, as a constitutional amendment would require a two-thirds majority.

The party will present the suite of legislation to the dialogue planned for 27 July.

"We will ask for support for the bill," she said.

She said they wanted the legislation to be discussed in Parliament, rather than have it killed at its infancy because of who is introducing it.

It often happens that the DA’s private members' bills are scuppered by the ANC shortly after their introduction.

"The time has come for political leaders to put aside their differences and recommit themselves to serving South Africans in stable, clean and accountable governments, as our democracy matures and leaves behind the era of one-party dominance. Our proposals seek to ensure stability of governance regardless of which political formations lead government," Gwarube said in her earlier statement.

The idea of limiting motions of no confidence could find some fertile ground in the governing ANC.



At News24’s On the Record summit in Cape Town in May, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Thembi Nkadimeng mooted limiting motions of no confidence as one of the measures to stabilise coalition governments.

Another measure she mentioned – an electoral threshold – is also contained in another of the DA’s proposed legislative amendments. At a question session in the National Assembly in May, Mashatile was generally supportive of the DA’s legislative amendments, but warned not to put the cart before the horse. He wants legislation to follow the national dialogue.

Meanwhile, one of the DA’s coalition partners, the FF Plus, has been sceptical about proposed legislation governing coalitions if it were to benefit the ANC, while agreeing on the importance of a national dialogue on coalitions.



