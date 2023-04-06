25m ago

DA in Tshwane fails to reverse councillor's resignation, vacancy declared

Zintle Mahlati
Tshwane municipal manager Johann Mettler (left), and Randall Williams, former mayor. Photo: Twitter/Tshwane metro
  • The DA has lost a councillor in Tshwane after one of its members was unable to reverse a resignation submitted to the city manager. 
  • Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler declared a vacancy for a ward seat in Tshwane, despite the DA saying the member had not resigned. 
  • The DA's loss of a council seat means its coalition may fail in its efforts to remove Tshwane council speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana through a motion of no confidence. 

The DA in Tshwane has been dealt a political blow after the resignation of a DA councillor was declared final by city manager Johann Mettler. 

Mettler declared a vacancy for Ward 83 in Tshwane, which DA member Francois Bekker held. 

Bekker resigned on Tuesday and the DA attempted to have this resignation rescinded, but this last-minute move failed. 

Mettler decided to ignore a letter the DA wrote, which alerted him to Bekker still serving as a councillor. 

This letter penned by DA Tshwane chief whip Christo van den Heever came hours after Bekker served his resignation letter directly to Mettler. 

On Thursday, the city manager wrote to the Gauteng Electoral Commission of South Africa notifying it of the vacancy, the City's head of communications, Selby Bokaba, said. 

READ | Coalition chaos: How the DA saved its fragile majority in Tshwane with councillor who 'unresigned'

The position held by Bekker was a ward position, meaning a by-election will have to be held in 90 days to replace him. 

Mettler's decision has legal precedence. 

Former Tshwane mayor Randall Williams had submitted two resignation letters, with conflicting dates.

Legal advice to the City resolved that Williams' first resignation letter should be considered, not the second. 

The latest decision means the DA and its coalition partners - ActionSA, the ACDP, FF Plus and IFP - have one less seat in the Tshwane council. 

The group had used its 108-council majority to petition for a motion of no confidence in council speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana. 

Without the majority, the petition may become moot.

READ | Tshwane speaker faces court challenge by DA, coalition partners over no confidence vote

The ANC, EFF, and a group of smaller political parties supported Ndzwanana's position as a speaker.

This coalition bloc now has 106 seats in the council. 

The decrease in the council majority for the DA will make it harder for the coalition bloc to remove Ndzwanana and the passing of the budget.

Two council meetings were expected to take place on 12 and 13 April to hear the motion of no confidence in Ndzwanana and to pass the adjustment budget due days after. 

If the City does not pass the budget after two extended deadlines, the metro may be placed under administration by the provincial government. 



