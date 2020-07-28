49m ago

add bookmark

DA insiders say donor pressure cited as reason to go to virtual congress

Lizeka Tandwa
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen, flanked by chief whip Natasha Mazzone and national chairperson Ivan Meyer.
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen, flanked by chief whip Natasha Mazzone and national chairperson Ivan Meyer.
Jan Gerber, News24
  • The DA federal council heard donor anxiety was part of the reasons why the party should go to virtual congress, insiders said.
  • Party insiders said federal finance chairperson Dion George, interim leader John Steenhuisen and interim federal executive chairperson Ivan Meyer raised donor concerns. 
  • The federal council voted in favour of a virtual congress.

One of the key considerations driving the DA to a virtual conference was the anxiety of its donors, party insiders told News24, saying this was discussed during the federal council meeting this weekend. 

According to them, federal finance chairperson Dion George was the first to sound the alarm over donor pressure, with interim leader John Steenhuisen and interim federal executive chairperson Ivan Meyer making supporting arguments. 

One DA leader told News24 George made the argument donors needed to be certain of the direction of the party which necessitated a virtual conference. He said George had said donors were playing a wait-and-see game on who would emerge as party leader. 

"John said donors tell him they want a leader who has a clear mandate. They were pushing the donor argument as if we are beholden to donors," the party insider said. 

READ | Steenhuisen's supporters upbeat after virtual congress approved

This after News24 reported an overwhelming majority of council members voted in favour of a virtual conference, putting Steenhuisen a step closer toward taking charge of the party. 

Another party insider and MP said donors needed to know what direction the DA was going.

"That is a legitimate question to understand who is going to lead the party and the direction of the party. When the council took its decision, it took into account many veering aspects of the discussion.

"The most important was that the DA needs to start readying itself for local government with democratically elected leadership," one party leader said. 

News24 understands about 82% of the delegates voted for the virtual federal congress on Sunday.

A party insider, however, said many "reluctantly voted in favour of a virtual conference on condition that outstanding issues will be resolved".   

ALSO READ | Will virtual be a reality? DA to decide if it will go to congress

Speaking to News24, federal council chairperson Helen Zille said 101 members voted in favour of the conference, 22 against and 10 council leaders abstained.

The MP said the majority of those who voted against the virtual congress were from KwaZulu-Natal. 

Party to hold full congress

The council also took a decision to hold a full two-day congress on 31 October and 1 November.

Previously, the party's federal executive had proposed it only hold elections with constitutional amendments and resolutions deviated to council. This was challenged by some leaders, including John Moodey, who threatened to go to the courts for a declaratory order on the party's constitution. 

Legal opinion

Party spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the federal executive had sought legal opinion from its federal legal commission (FLC) on what would constitute a full congress. 

"[The] FLC submitted a report which stipulated what is needed to make a full congress, including the tabling of a financial report, constitutional amendments and resolutions.

"The outcome is that the virtual congress will be a full congress and it stipulates how motions and policy can be done. For instance, constitutional amendments are being done in the build-up so that during the course of the congress the matter will be yay or nay," he added. 

Among those who raised concerns over the virtual congress were Moodey and KZN heavyweight Mbali Ntuli, party insiders told News24.

Moodey said the party would be putting delegates at risk of infection if they asked them to congregate at voting venues, adding councillors had indicated the challenges in hosting safe face-to-face branch annual general meetings.

When News24 spoke to DA Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty last week, he said AGMs could be the decider on whether or not the party could legitimately go to its elective congress.

The deadline for AGMs is 31 August.  

In a letter of argument seen by News24, Moodey said going ahead with a virtual congress for the sake of embracing the virtual world as a new norm at a critical stage of the Covid-19 infection "would bring our own internal democracy into question".

He added it would be tantamount to economic exclusion, which was contrary to the DA's principles of freedom, fairness, opportunity and diversity.

One party leader said the issue of vote rigging and voter manipulation was also raised as a concern. 

"The process will be flawed and open to challenges, court challenges. If one delegate cries foul, this entire thing can be overturned. You can't have a legitimate congress when people are meeting in pockets," the party leader said. 

Malatsi said concerns were raised over electronic voting but were dealt with sufficiently. 

"The Eastern Cape will be first indicator of what and where to improve. Every concern was responded to in detail. The report was clear on how to circumvent connectivity issues.

"We will take consideration of delegates with even comorbidities. We are putting measures in place to get resources so that those individuals can participate in the comfort of their homes. Any concern that was raised was responded to in detail".

Related Links
DA may need to review virtual conference if branch AGMs do not go well - Moriarty
Why the DA's FedCo is likely to endorse virtual elective conference
DA will hold virtual congress at end of October
Read more on:
dapolitics
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With South Africa still out in the cold, have the Super Rugby events from Down Under grabbed your attention?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I was starving for some live rugby action!
14% - 254 votes
Super Rugby Aotearoa is on fire, Super Rugby AU not so much
20% - 357 votes
I’ll start watching once South Africa gets involved again
66% - 1170 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.45
(-0.46)
ZAR/GBP
21.16
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.31
(-0.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(-0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.05)
Gold
1936.20
(-1.45)
Silver
24.35
(-4.44)
Platinum
925.00
(-3.08)
Brent Crude
43.90
(+0.27)
Palladium
2249.50
(-2.51)
All Share
56326.20
(+1.22)
Top 40
51914.08
(+1.28)
Financial 15
10371.37
(+0.78)
Industrial 25
73913.53
(-0.01)
Resource 10
57209.79
(+3.09)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

42m ago

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Durban boy surpasses R15k fundraising goal for bird park - and gets...

49m ago

FEEL GOOD | Durban boy surpasses R15k fundraising goal for bird park - and gets special visit on his birthday
Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon

24 Jul

Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo