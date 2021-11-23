53m ago

add bookmark

DA Joburg councillor casts vote on a drip after suspected bout of food poisoning

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Emi Koekemoer. (Cllr Emi Koekemoer, Facebook)
Emi Koekemoer. (Cllr Emi Koekemoer, Facebook)
  • DA Joburg councillor, Emi Koekemoer, endured a suspected case of food poisoning and cast her vote to ensure that the DA won the mayoral, speaker and chief whip positions. 
  • Koekemoer took ill just as the council meeting was about to start at 10:00 on Monday after having had breakfast provided by the municipality's caterers earlier in the day.
  • Despite being sick, Koekemoer refused to leave the council chambers and was moved to the medical room where a drip was attached to her arm. 

Not even a case of suspected food poisoning could stop 28-year-old DA Joburg councillor Emi Koekemoer from casting her vote on Monday and contributing to the DA's clean sweep of the mayoral, speaker and chief whip positions. 

After getting 71 seats in the 270 seat metro in this month's municipal elections, there was a still a slim chance for the DA to regain the metro lost to the party in 2019 when its then mayor Herman Mashaba walked out of the party. 

The DA’s chances where further reduced when two of its 71 councillors-elect could no longer vote in Monday's elections as they had been elevated to Parliament and the provincial legislature. 

As the voting drew closer, the DA knew that it needed all 69 hands on deck and support from other smaller political party should it be able to foil the ANC's chance to retain the metro it had been in charge of. 

READ | New political era: DA reaps the rewards as opposition parties kick ANC to the curb

With all of the DA's 69 councillors ready to vote, the DA suffered another possible setback as Koekemoer suddenly took ill around 10:00 just as the council sitting was starting. 

Speaking to New24 on Tuesday, the bubbly Koekemoer said she had eaten breakfast provided by the municipality's caterers around 08:00 and two hours later she took ill. 

"I know this is graphic, but around 10 am, I just started projectile vomiting. It was continuous and since I sit towards the front of the chambers, my colleagues moved me towards the back closer to the toilets. 

"Towards the end of the day, the situation got worse and I was taken by the medical staff to the council medical room where a drip was attached to my hand as I had lost so much fluids. When the voting process started, IEC representatives had to come to the medical room from which I voted," said Koekemoer. 

She added that she suspected that it could have been a case of food poisoning, but told News24 that she was feeling perfectly fine a day after the ordeal. 

DA Joburg caucus leader Leah Knott praised Koekemoer for being resolute and pushing through the pain to ensure that her votes resulted in the DA winning the positions of  mayoral, speaker and chief whip positions.

"Shame, she [Koekemoer] refused to go home and had to sit in that council meeting for almost 14 hours in pain, but at the end of the day voted," said Knott.

In reference to Koekemoer, newly appointed Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse, said: 

She came in the morning and was feeling okay. She had breakfast here in the morning and it looked like she may have had food poisoning because she had a bit of a fever and was vomiting the whole time, but she didn't want to leave. She wanted to vote so we got the Emergency Medical Services to come in and give her a drip. We saw her improve and she was indeed able to cast her votes with the help of the IEC.

Koekemoer grew up in Randburg and ran as the DA candidate for Ward 104 during the 1 November municipal elections.

This, after Mike Wood decided to step down at the end of October, after he had held office for 10 years.

Wood had endorsed Koekemoer, who grew up in North Riding and attended Laerskool Fontainebleau and Hoërskool Randburg, but spent a few years in politics in the North West.

At 22, she was inaugurated to her first term as a PR councillor in the 2016 local government elections for Matlosana municipality in the North West. 

Koekemoer was also elected as a regional student representative council deputy chair for Unisa in 2018 and she formed part of the sectoral youth parliament four years in a row.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daancgautengjohannesburgpoliticselections 2021
Lottery
Lekker start to the week for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 4702 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 820 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
20% - 2346 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 3980 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.91
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.26
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.89
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.48
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,796.32
-0.5%
Silver
23.82
-1.5%
Palladium
1,943.15
-0.7%
Platinum
996.48
-1.7%
Brent Crude
79.70
+1.0%
Top 40
64,337
-0.1%
All Share
70,775
-0.1%
Resource 10
66,499
+1.4%
Industrial 25
93,862
-1.1%
Financial 15
14,054
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo