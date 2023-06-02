1h ago

Share

DA KZN says public lost confidence in NPA after ANC's Mabuyakhulu acquitted in R28.5-million case

accreditation
Nkosikhona Duma
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former ANC provincial deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu.
Former ANC provincial deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu.
Jabulani Langa, Gallo Images, Daily Sun
  • The DA in KZN has accused the NPA of failure and ineptitude.
  • This comes after Mike Mabuyakhulu and 15 others were acquitted in the case involving R28.5 million which was meant for the North Sea Jazz Festival that failed to take off in 2012.
  • DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Francois Rodgers says they have written to the NPA in KwaZulu-Natal head for "steps to future-proof the organisation's ability to ensure justice".

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has said that the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) recent defeat in the corruption case against the ANC's former provincial deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu and 15 others contributed to a loss of public confidence in the State.

Mabuyakhulu and his co-accused were charged in connection with the R28.5-million North Sea Jazz Festival that was meant to take place in 2012 but failed to kick off.

The state alleged that service providers were irregularly paid while the politicians and government officials involved received kickbacks.

Mabuyakhulu was KwaZulu-Natal's MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs at the time.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

The State claimed that he received R300 000 as a bribe.

On Tuesday, the ANC KwaZulu-Natal heavyweight and his co-accused were acquitted of the charges against them due to insufficient evidence.

In his 100-page judgment, which took three hours to read, Judge Mahendra Chetty said:

The leading of evidence of financial transactions is critical to the outcome of cases of corruption and money laundering.

"The state is obliged to join the dots. It is not for this court to do so or to speculate."

Chetty specified that some allegations against the accused were a "stretch too far" and that "mere suspicions" were insufficient for a criminal trial.

Speaking to the media after his acquittal, an excited Mabuyakhulu said he felt vindicated.

READ | Top KZN tourism dept official allegedly paid R1m bribe in North Sea Jazz Festival case

"We made it clear at the outset, when these charges were preferred against us, that we were innocent of any wrongdoing against the state and people of South Africa," he said in a previous News24 report.

DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Francois Rodgers.

DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Francois Rodgers said they had written to Advocate Elaine Zungu, the NPA head in KwaZulu-Natal, for "steps to future-proof the organisation's ability to ensure justice".

Rodgers accused the NPA of ineptitude and failure to live up to the promise set out in its indictment in the case against Mabuyakhulu and others.

"It is disappointing to note that the inability of the KwaZulu-Natal prosecution authorities has led, once again, to the failure of accountability and consequence in matters of such importance," he wrote.

"Judgments of this nature lead to an erosion of confidence in the prosecutorial efficacy of your office, particularly in the current climate of maladministration and corruption in our province," he continued.

News24 sent a detailed list of questions to the NPA on not giving the court sufficient evidence on the matter and whether it planned to appeal Chetty's judgment.

NPA KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Kara said: "We noted the judgment and have no further comment to add."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
danpaancmike mabuyakhulukwazulu-natalcrime and courtspolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
79% - 4405 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
21% - 1204 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

30 May

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.43
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
24.33
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.92
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.89
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.2%
Platinum
1,009.91
-0.6%
Palladium
1,423.53
+1.7%
Gold
1,972.37
-0.3%
Silver
23.84
-0.2%
Brent Crude
74.28
+2.3%
Top 40
72,262
+2.3%
All Share
77,385
+2.1%
Resource 10
70,680
+2.5%
Industrial 25
105,605
+2.6%
Financial 15
14,752
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo