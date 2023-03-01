DA launches legal bid to force eThekwini to respond to sewage crisis

The DA launched legal action regarding the ongoing sewage crisis in eThekwini.

The party said it wanted more specificity, compared to other parties' court applications.

The DA said little had been done by the City and the government to resolve the crisis.

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal is taking the eThekwini Metro and other government departments to court regarding the ongoing sewage crisis.

The party's top leadership made the announcement at their offices in Durban on Wednesday.

The chairperson of the DA in KZN, Dean Macpherson, said the issues facing eThekwini predate the April 2022 floods, which had crippled already poorly maintained infrastructure.

The party filed court papers in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg to compel the metro to file a court-approved action plan to address the continued sewage crisis which has overrun the city, Macpherson said.

"This is the culmination of months of work by our legal team and councillors to ensure that we have a solid case to compel the municipality to comply with relevant laws and legislation."

He said the DA sought to have the court compel eThekwini to comply with directives in terms of the National Environment Management Act (NEMA), which had been issued by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA).

"It is clear the DA will have to do the job of enforcing the government's own instructions."

Macpherson said compelling eThekwini to comply with NEMA directives was "the quickest and best way to solve this crisis using existing national legislation, and through government issued directives that must be complied with".

"This is distinctly different from any other court action that other organisations might be involved in."

ActionSA has also taken eThekwini and various other departments to the KZN High Court in Durban. The matter was heard on Monday and postponed to 3 April.

ActionSA's litigation asks the court to compel eThekwini and government departments to appoint an accredited and independent water sanitation expert.

In its responding affidavit to ActionSA's court action, EDTEA said it had issued numerous directives and notices to the City in recent years, which were not complied with.

It had also opened cases that are sitting with the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision to prosecute several high ranking officials.



"We have to get government organisations to do their job, specifically with eThekwini. These directives started in January 2019, for the period January 2019 to February 2022, the City had been served with 39 directives that we know of," said the DA's Yogis Govender.

She said that, following the April 2022 floods, there were "dozens of other directives that have since been served that have only partially been complied with".

"We want the court to declare them [the City and the government] in breach of the directives and notices being served, and the second remedy we are seeking is to force them to perform, to fix the crisis.

"Other measures the City ought to have taken that the City failed, ignored or refused to do so, and some of them are measures that the City ought to take as preventative measures."