58m ago

add bookmark

DA lays criminal charges against ANC over alleged unpaid UIF contributions

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jessie Duarte addresses disgruntled ANC staff.
Jessie Duarte addresses disgruntled ANC staff.
Gallo Images/Papi Morake
  • The DA laid charges against the ANC over UIF contributions.
  • ANC staffers have been in dispute regarding the party's failure to pay salaries.
  • According to the DA, this is illegal - and, if they don't intervene, workers will forego their rights and benefits.

ANC staffers got help from an unexpected source, the DA, in the ongoing labour dispute with their party.

The DA on Tuesday laid a charge against the ANC over the ruling party's alleged failure to pay Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) contributions to the state.

The ANC's staff has been in dispute with the cash-strapped party over its inability to pay their salaries.

One of their claims is that the ANC has been deducting UIF contributions from workers - but, since 2018, it has failed to pay it over.

"If true, this would constitute a criminal offence in terms of the Unemployment Insurance Contributions Act of 2002 and the Tax Administration Act of 2011," DA MPs Michael Cardo and Michael Bagraim said in a joint statement on Tuesday after laying the charges at the Cape Town Central Police Station.

"As the ruling party, the ANC has a special duty to serve as an exemplar to other employers. And as the ANC is being accused of criminal behaviour by its own staff members, the matter requires urgent investigation by SAPS."

READ | ANC resorts to crowdfunding to raise money to pay staff

The DA says the fact that the ANC reportedly owes SARS over R80 million in outstanding PAYE contributions, and an unknown quantum in UIF contributions, reveals "the depths of the ruling party's incompetence and dysfunctionality".

"The ANC shows complete contempt for the institutions of state. If the party can't administer its own payroll properly, then it is not fit to govern or to lead a modern industrial economy."

The DA says it pressed charges with the police because, if the DA does not intervene, workers risk foregoing their rightful benefits.

The statement said:

The ANC is incapable of doing the right thing. In fact, it simply can't get things done – from registering its local government election candidates on time to obeying the very laws it passes in Parliament.

"The ANC should face the consequences for its criminal uselessness, both at the polls in the forthcoming municipal elections and in court."

ALSO READ | ANC staffers say outcry over salaries isn't political, as Duarte admits 'there just is no money'

On Monday, ANC staff picketed in all provinces.

"The past three years have been marked by irregular salary payments, the failure to pay the workers' provident fund, the unilateral cancellation of medical aid and the failure to make UIF contributions. These glaring failures by the ANC to secure its staff members cannot be tolerated or treated as normal behaviour," reads a statement from the ANC staff representative committee. 

It added that the ANC complained of a bloated staff complement and yet there were interns and volunteers, who had been working for the organisation for over five years without any form of contract.

"The ANC refuses to treat its staff members as employees, the salient blackmail utilised against workers in relation to their loyalty towards the organisation can no longer be tolerated.

"Certain leaders of the ANC are brazen and reckless enough to suggest that workers must 'soldier on' without salaries, without the ability to buy groceries, pay school fees or rent. They suggest that we must 'soldier on' when our cars are being repossessed, and we are receiving final notices on rent and debts."

Late last month, the ANC started a crowdfunding campaign to raise money to pay its workers.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daancmichael bagraimmichael cardopolitics
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 703 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
58% - 2451 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 747 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 344 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.31
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.72
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.95
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.57
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,796.11
-1.5%
Silver
24.28
-1.7%
Palladium
2,378.50
-1.5%
Platinum
1,004.00
-1.9%
Brent Crude
72.22
-0.5%
Top 40
60,247
+0.4%
All Share
66,415
+0.2%
Resource 10
62,939
+0.1%
Industrial 25
85,059
+0.8%
Financial 15
14,105
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

2h ago

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

2h ago

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo