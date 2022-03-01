DA looks to become viable replacement to the ANC, seeks to enhance policies

The DA has noted that it was time to start accepting the possibility that the ANC could lose elections.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said it was amiss that not many parties were considering a future without the ANC, given its capitulation in last year's polls.

Steenhuisen committed to ensuring that his party will continue to formulate and implement policies that challenge the failings by the ANC.

The DA has decided that it's now time for the party to look at a future where the ANC was not in government, and has begun discussions on how to become a viable replacement.

Addressing the public through its social media platforms on Tuesday, DA leader John Steenhuisen said it was "imperative for a party like the DA to start envisioning a future beyond an ANC national government".

"As we saw at the last local government elections, the ANC is now vulnerable. They [the ANC] fell below 50% in terms of the votes they amassed.

"Therefore, there is a genuine possibility that post the 2024 national and provincial elections, our party, the DA, is going to be in government in provinces and at a national level.

READ | New political era: DA reaps the rewards as opposition parties kick ANC to the curb

"We, therefore, need to have a policy repository that is ready for when we step in, to say this is how we are going to do things in the ministries or in the areas where we are going to be doing policy," said the DA leader.

He reiterated that during an extended federal council meeting on Monday, there was a resounding agreement that the time had come for the DA to not only be at the forefront of being critical of the ANC's shortcomings, but for the party to offer policy solutions that demonstrated that his party was ready to take over from the ANC.

"One thing about our party is that we are looking beyond the ANC. We can no longer just criticise what the ANC is doing, but need to be able to put on the table workable alternatives to their policy failures.

"It's no good just to point to what they are failing at without having solutions and highlighting where we have tried and succeeded in these policies. It makes your offers far more compelling to the electorate," said Steenhuisen.

He said among the successful policies that the DA could proudly point to was the party's efforts at reducing the dependence on Eskom by the cities it governed in.

"The ANC is incapable of letting go of the mentality that the state monopoly is the way to doing everything. Rather than looking at resolving the electricity crisis from a different perspective, the ANC is trying to breathe life into the dead horse that is Eskom.

"We, as the DA, want to liberate the people in those municipalities we govern from the reliance on Eskom because we know that that state-led model is never going to sustain itself, so we have to try and work around the national government failures and insulate the people who have trusted us with their vote," said Steenhuisen.

READ | DA-ANC coalitions? Holomisa says Ramaphosa should invite Zille to 'work together'

He said, so far, there were six municipalities in the Western Cape "that are in a race against time and against each other to see who can be first off the grid and reliance on Eskom".



He added that the City of Cape Town already protected its consumers "by one full stage of load shedding through utilising the Steenbras Hydroelectric Power Station, but hoped to still do more towards ensuring that the cities and town we the DA govern become load shedding free".

As part of the DA manifesto leading up to last year's municipal elections, Steenhuisen announced that his party wanted to reduce reliance on Eskom in Stellenbosch, Drakenstein, Mossel Bay, Overstrand, Saldanha Bay, and Swartland.

He said these six municipalities were putting in place measures that would enable them to procure electricity directly from suppliers and ultimately end their reliance on Eskom altogether.

The DA leader said these efforts at being independent of Eskom's unreliable power supply would also be implemented in cities such as Tshwane, Johannesburg, and other municipalities where the DA governed.



DA head of policy, Gwen Ngwenya, also added that the party believed that South Africa needed diversified energy sources to ensure that the current over-dependence on Eskom and its mainly coal-powered power stations would not continue to deter investors.

DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said the party's policies were a road map demonstrating how the party would work to improve an economy that "works for all".

"Policies need to be grounded in reality and need to be implementable," said Gwarube, who praised the policies passed at the party's meeting on Monday as progressive and alternative to the failing policies of the governing party.

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.