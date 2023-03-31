DA moves to suspend Malusi Booi after police raid

The DA has suspended Cape Town councillor Malusi Booi.

Booi's suspension comes following a police raid at his offices earlier this month.

The party's provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said Booi did not provide reasons why he should not be suspended.

Axed Cape Town councillor Malusi Booi has been suspended from the DA following a police raid that occurred earlier this month at his offices.

The party's provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said: "The DA's Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) in the Western Cape can confirm that Cllr Malusi Booi has been suspended from all party political activities as of 29 March 2023, pending the finalisation of the investigation into his alleged conduct".

Simmers said Booi was sent a letter of the PEC's intention to suspend him from all party political activities and gave him the opportunity to provide reasons why he should not be suspended.

"Cllr Booi, after acknowledging receipt, did not provide any reasons, and therefore, the PEC moved to the said suspension," he said.

The DA convened an urgent meeting last week after Booi was removed from Cape Town's mayoral committee following a police raid at his offices.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said last week he had received a briefing from the police regarding its investigation and, on this basis, decided to remove Booi from his position as human settlements mayoral committee member immediately.



Police raided Booi's offices as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of fraud and tender irregularities.

News24 understands that the police seized documents, Booi's phone, and staff members' electronic devices.

No one was arrested.

The investigation into Booi, and the raid are believed to be linked to the construction mafia operating in the Cape and the irregular awarding of tenders to certain construction companies for the building of low-cost housing.



