1h ago

add bookmark

DA MP sees nothing wrong in sharing 'flagrantly racist' video slamming Black Lives Matter movement

Jenni Evans
Manny De Freitas.( Manny De Freitas, Facebook)
Manny De Freitas.( Manny De Freitas, Facebook)
  • The sharing of a Facebook post criticising the Black Lives Matter protests shared by DA MP Manny De Freitas led to a fellow party member commenting that it was "flagrantly racist".
  • De Freitas said that while he did not agree with the way the message was delivered, he aligned himself with its sentiments.
  • Some of the views expressed included that people should not break things when angry and would have no trouble with police if they're not criminals and do not resist arrest.

The sharing of a Facebook post containing a video criticising the Black Lives Matter movement and protests shared by DA MP Manny De Freitas has ruffled the feathers of at least one party member, who condemned the video as "flagrantly racist".

The video in question shows a black man talking into the camera. He starts off by saying: "I can't believe I have to explain this shit to these brain-dead ass n*****."

The man in the video says that he knows that black lives matter because he sees that they matter, and that he does not go to the street "screaming this s*** like a f*****g idiot" and "throwing a temper tantrum like a damn child".

He then states that people would not get arrested if they did not commit crimes, and would come to no harm when faced with police if they did not resist.

He then ends with "You dumb stupid ass motherf******".

The comment imported with the share, read: "Well hello, here's my message to all those dumb asses who bend the knee and do the salute. ALL LIVES MATTER!". 

De Freitas himself did not add a comment to the post when he shared it.

A screengrab from De Freitas' Facebook page
A screengrab from De Freitas' Facebook page.

When asked for comment about the post, he said he agreed with the video's sentiments, just not the way it was done.

The post is a reference to widespread protests in the US, recently re-triggered by the abuse of black people, including the killing of George Floyd, who was held down by a policeman who rammed his knee into Floyd's neck. 

WATCH | New footage of George Floyd's arrest shows police pointing a gun at him as he begs them not to shoot

Critics of the Black Lives Matter movement have tried to question its relevance by arguing it should be replaced with "All Lives Matter".

This posturing has been met with responses that Black Lives Matter doesn't ignore the value of all lives, but is founded on seeking equality for black people and to have black people enjoy the same treatment and rights as other people.  

'Flagrantly racist'

In one of three comments on De Freitas's page, former City of Tshwane spokersperson and DA member Sam Mgobozi commented: "This is so flagrantly racist."

Another comment on the page reads: "Do you really believe this BS? Are you really this blind to the plight of BLM? You don't belong in SA politics. Breonna Taylor, Elijah Mc claim [sic], Ahmaud Arbery and countless others were NOT remotely involved in criminal activity and they got killed by police anyway. A black guy spewing this shit on a video does not vindicate your screwed up ideals." 

The third comment after Mgobozi's reads: "You are missing the point."

Asked what he thought of the comments posted to his share so far, De Freitas said he had not seen them, but he aligned himself with the sentiment in the video that it was unacceptable to break things and that everybody should be treated equally. 

A screengrab from De Freitas' Facebook page
A screengrab from De Freitas' Facebook page.

'Moron'

Asked about the racialised language, and the man's comment that he has no problem with the police because he was not a criminal and did not resist arrest "like a f*****g moron", De Freitas said that "[t]hat is how he expresses himself but the message is important".

"I'm not sure what the problem is." 

Asked whether he thought the post might be offensive to people who supported and identified with the Black Lives Matter movement, he said that most people did not understand what Black Lives Matter meant.

He then became extremely agitated, and after a bout of shouting, ended the call. 

Attempts to get comment from the DA's leadership and a party spokesperson since Tuesday have been unsuccessful.

This is not the first time a social media post by a DA MP or senior official has been called into question for its comments and positioning on race. DA members Diane Kohler Barnard and its federal chairperson Helen Zille have come under fire over their social media activity.

Kohler Barnard's suspension was uplifted eventually

Some of its top black leaders such as former DA leader Mmusi Maimane and former City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba had since left the party.

Related Links
Cape Town school SACS hit by discrimination claims from former pupils
Drama amongst 1995 Springboks over Francois Pienaar's Black Lives Matter stance
One person shot, killed during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas
Read more on:
damanny de freitasblack lives matter
Lottery
Two lucky players hit Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should CEOs salaries be capped in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they are hugely overpaid.
44% - 2156 votes
No, shareholders already have a say in what they get paid.
30% - 1445 votes
The focus should be on what workers get paid - SA's minimum wage should be lifted.
26% - 1247 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.33
(+0.06)
ZAR/GBP
22.74
(-0.19)
ZAR/EUR
20.57
(-0.35)
ZAR/AUD
12.47
(-0.15)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.07)
Gold
2036.64
(+0.36)
Silver
26.87
(+2.64)
Platinum
967.00
(+3.58)
Brent Crude
44.34
(+0.63)
Palladium
2169.00
(+1.81)
All Share
57629.36
(+2.45)
Top 40
53279.30
(+2.56)
Financial 15
9928.97
(+0.51)
Industrial 25
76162.43
(+1.63)
Resource 10
59790.27
(+4.30)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Frere Hospital doctors and nurses spread cheer with dazzling dance challenge

3h ago

WATCH | Frere Hospital doctors and nurses spread cheer with dazzling dance challenge
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

02 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

01 Aug

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20217.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo