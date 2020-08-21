1h ago

add bookmark

DA MP was grocery shopping and not in liquor store during parliamentary sitting, party insists

Jan Gerber
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone.
DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone.
Jan Gerber/News24
  • DA MP Tsepo Mhlongo was in a grocery store, not a liquor store during Wednesday's sitting, the party said.
  • He has been "duly reprimanded" by the party.
  • The DA is "deeply disappointed and disturbed by the media sensationalising this incident".

The DA MP who was caught in what appeared to be a liquor store during a virtual sitting of the National Assembly on Wednesday, was in fact in a grocery store and had been "duly reprimanded", said party chief whip Natasha Mazzone.

On Wednesday, News24 reported that, while ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe – an advocate of temperance – asked a question of teetotaller Police Minister Bheki Cele, the broadcast flashed to footage of a man in jeans walking in a shop past a stack of six-packs. The identification at the bottom of the screen read: "Tsepo Mhlongo, Democratic Alliance."

After Cele responded to Meshoe, EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini raised a point of order.

"Tsepo Mhlongo was busy within Tops. Can we please ensure that this comrade gets out of the liquor and come do the work of Parliament because the guy is in Tops as we speak," she said.

READ | Owner of Game, Makro expects losses of over R1 billion

"It is ridiculous that some of us make time and others are just in Tops and drinking wine. It's improper. It's ridiculous."

ACDP MP Steve Swart and Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu also complained.

The only DA MP who spoke on the matter was Cameron MacKenzie, who conceded that he hadn't seen the footage of Mhlongo.

House chairperson Grace Boroto said they would go back to the video and report it to the office of the speaker for processing.

On Friday, Mazzone said in a statement that the DA had noted "the disingenuous and sensational media reports and would like to set the record straight".

"Mr Mhlongo was at a Pick n Pay grocery store, and an EFF MP’s assumption that he was in a TOPS liquor store has now falsely been accepted as fact," Mazzone said.

'Media sensationalising incident'

"Due to the unprecedented outrage directed towards Mr Mhlongo, he has now been forced to go as far as to compile an affidavit to prove that he was not in a liquor store.

READ | Mboweni: We will keep working on the Covid-19 scheme

"The DA in no way justifies Mr Mhlongo not being fully attentive while being on the virtual sitting. It is for this reason that Mr Mhlongo was duly reprimanded before the party's parliamentary caucus, where he apologised for the offence that he has caused to the public."

She said the DA was "deeply disappointed and disturbed by the media sensationalising this incident without interrogating the facts".

"While we respect the media’s responsibility to hold MPs to account, the level of interest shown in this matter by the press is unfortunate in light of a recent incident in Parliament where a male ANC MP hurled abuse at a DA MP when she shared her personal account of the sexual assault she suffered as a child.

"The MP also proceeded with threats of violence towards myself and my colleague, Phumzile Van Damme, all during a Women's Day debate."

News24 reported on Tuesday how ANC MP Khaya Magaxa had heckled DA MP Nazley Sharif during her speech on the debate on Women's Day, in which she described how she has been objectified by male MPs since becoming one herself last year.

Related Links
Health ministry labels DA MP a 'liar' following spat over North West field hospital
DA MP sees nothing wrong in sharing 'flagrantly racist' video slamming Black Lives Matter movement
DA to ask Parliament's Ethics Committee to investigate Boy Mamabolo for threats
Read more on:
datshepo mhlongonatasha mazzoneparliament
Lottery
5 players bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Blending families: When is the right time to introduce your new love interest to the kids?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Straight away, why wait?
17% - 105 votes
Only once I'm sure they're a keeper
73% - 459 votes
Not until we're engaged, or move in together
11% - 69 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.13
(+0.65)
ZAR/GBP
22.41
(+1.67)
ZAR/EUR
20.18
(+1.39)
ZAR/AUD
12.26
(+1.33)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.91)
Gold
1942.28
(-0.50)
Silver
26.72
(-2.49)
Platinum
910.33
(-1.02)
Brent Crude
45.38
(-0.87)
Palladium
2187.99
(+1.47)
All Share
55949.92
(+0.58)
Top 40
51669.18
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10224.12
(+2.67)
Industrial 25
74311.87
(+1.16)
Resource 10
56380.72
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug 2020

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo