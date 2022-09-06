DA MPL Lorraine Botha served the Western Cape with dignity, dedication and distinction.

The DA's chief whip in the Western Cape Provincial Legislature, Lorraine Botha, has been remembered for her soft, candid and instructive voice.

The DA's chief whip in the Western Cape Provincial Legislature, Lorraine Botha, has been remembered as a diligent, hard worker who served citizens in the province with dignity and dedication.



Political parties across the spectrum paid tribute to Botha at a special memorial service held at the legislature on Tuesday.



Botha died after collapsing on the fifth floor of the legislature, which houses the DA's offices, last week.



Speaker of the legislature, Masizole Mnqasela, said Botha would be remembered for her soft, candid and instructive voice.



"This is the person we remember here. Lorraine spoke her mind, and at times being alone is standing for the truth in the fight for the poor, the voiceless and the downtrodden. Madam chief whip, you have served the Western Cape provincial parliament, the people of the Western Cape and South Africa with a great sense of dignity, dedication and distinction," he said.

Premier Alan Winde also paid tribute to Botha, saying she worked hard to ensure that they built a better future for citizens.



"We think about her role in politics, especially around the West Coast, and we are grateful for her dedication and what she meant to all of us," he said.



Botha's nephew Angelo Maistry struggled to hold back tears as he addressed mourners on behalf of the family.



He said:

She was more than just a colleague and friend, she was a mother to us. Life is so short, aunty lived her life to the fullest, and she was always happy.





Maistry said the family was still reeling.

"We never could have imagined standing here today. Aunty was very intelligent, loving and courageous, and she will be sorely missed - her legacy will live on," he added.



Botha was elected to the Western Cape parliament in 2014 and served as the chairperson of the standing committees on the premier and constitutional matters, education, and social development.



In May, Botha was appointed as the chief whip in the legislature, taking over from Mireille Wenger, who had served in the position since 2019.

Political parties also paid tribute to Botha.



ANC chief whip Pat Lekker said Botha was more than just a colleague, she was a friend.



"People spoke about Lorraine and what type of person she was - for her, if it's right, it's right. What struck me about her was how dedicated she was to the work of serving the people of the province," she said.



The Freedom Front Plus MPL Peter Marais said he had a conversation with Botha a day before she died.



"It came as such a shock when I found out because when I spoke to her, there was no hint in her voice or concern coming from her," he said.



EFF MPL Melikhaya Xego said Botha was always accessible to all political parties and would always reach out beyond political conflict.



Botha will be laid to rest on Saturday in Piketberg.



