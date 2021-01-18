29m ago

add bookmark

DA, national health department in spat over vaccine comments

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis (Photo: Lerato Maduna)
DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis (Photo: Lerato Maduna)
  • The national health department wants the DA to apologise for allegedly misrepresenting comments by one of its senior officials.
  • The department said its DDG did not suggest that National Treasury delayed SA's Covid-19 vaccine acquisition.
  • The DA says it will not retract, nor apologise, for the statement it issued last week.

The national Department of Health has called on the DA to apologise for misrepresenting comments by one of its senior officials, relating to the National Treasury and the delay of Covid-19 vaccine acquisition.

According to the department, the DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis "incorrectly and purposefully" misrepresented comments made by the health department's deputy director-general, Dr Anban Pillay, in a recent interview published in the Financial Mail.

"Dr Pillay did not suggest that the National Treasury delayed South Africa's Covid-19 vaccine acquisition," health department spokesperson Popo Maja said in a statement.

He said the DA was guilty of an "extremely mischievous distortion of facts". 

However, the DA retaliated by saying it will not retract, nor apologise, for the statement it issued last week.

"We can only conclude that the attempt by the DoH to shift blame has been met with an angry response from Treasury, and they are now trying to back-peddle," Hill-Lewis said.

He said the DA did not care about the Cabinet's "squabbles".

"The DoH should spend less time fighting with the Treasury and the DA, and spend more time delivering the vaccine," added Hill-Lewis.

The DA accused the department of conveniently ignoring quotes from the Financial Mail, which make their position clear.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dapoliticscoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
52% - 7628 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
44% - 6373 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 587 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.16
(+0.43)
ZAR/GBP
20.58
(+0.35)
ZAR/EUR
18.31
(+0.33)
ZAR/AUD
11.64
(+0.50)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.21)
Gold
1836.39
(+1.33)
Silver
25.31
(+3.85)
Platinum
1085.00
(+2.02)
Brent Crude
54.79
(0.00)
Palladium
2366.01
(+0.08)
All Share
63713.87
(+0.26)
Top 40
58548.17
(+0.17)
Financial 15
11904.46
(-0.10)
Industrial 25
84813.75
(+1.20)
Resource 10
63219.33
(-1.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo