DA nonplussed over criticism of mostly white elections team

A list of mostly white DA election managers has been circulating on social media.

The party has confirmed that it's real, saying they were appointed on the grounds of experience.

Five of the party's nine provincial elections campaign managers in 2019 were black.

The DA has confirmed that a list circulating on social media of mostly white provincial, regional and metro campaign members is the real thing.



DA media manager Liza Albrecht confirmed that the list doing the rounds was real.

In response to questions over whether this reflected the party's campaign strategy, and whether the party still wanted to grow its voter base amongst black voters, she said that the provincial campaign managers were mostly provincial chairpersons "or relevant political heads in each province, while the rest are staff members".

She said they were appointed "on the grounds of their experience in the field", adding "that is all that the party is willing to say on this matter".

The DA’s campaign managers for the upcoming 2021 election. The most diverse party is SA pic.twitter.com/usZmBwRaaY — Graham Charters (@Graham7Charters) June 21, 2021

Of the election managers, only Isak Fritz from the Northern Cape and Tertius Simmers in the Western Cape are people of colour.

Party leader John Steenhuisen is the party's national coordinator of its elections campaign.

The party went to the general elections in 2019 with five black provincial managers who were not provincial leaders, but tasked specifically to manage the elections.

The party, however, saw a drop in support at the polls for the first time in its almost two decade-long existence, eventually leading to the resignation of its then leader, Mmusi Maimane.