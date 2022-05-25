1h ago

add bookmark

DA notifies Western Cape speaker of intention to suspend him amid fraud claims

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Masizole Mnqasela Photo: Edrea du Toit
Masizole Mnqasela Photo: Edrea du Toit
  • The DA intends on suspending Speaker of the Western Cape Legislature Masizole Mnqasela from party activities amid allegations of expenses fraud.
  • The party has given Mnqasela 24 hours to submit reasons why he should not be suspended.
  • At the moment, this development is a party issue and does not affect his position as speaker.

The DA in the Western Cape has informed the speaker of the provincial legislature, Masizole Mnqasela, that the party intends to suspend him from all party activities while it investigates claims of expenses fraud.

Mnqasela was handed a letter by the provincial executive committee on Tuesday, informing him of the party's intention to suspend him from all party activities – including his duties as constituency head in the Overstrand region – pending the finalisation of an investigation and disciplinary proceedings against him.

The letter reads:

The Provincial Executive's intention to suspend is based on the findings of an investigation report by the Federal Legal Commission that there is sufficient credibility in the allegations relating to irregularities pertaining to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims made by you, which warrant suspension pending the institution or finalisation of an investigation and/or a disciplinary hearing to be instituted on charges of misconduct in terms of the Federal Constitution of the Party.

It states that the intention to "suspend is further to avoid and/or limit embarrassment or possible prejudice that your continued participation in party political activities may cause harm to the Party and that your participation may impact negatively on the image of the Party and bring the good name of the Party into disrepute".

READ MORE | Birthday party politics: Western Cape legislature speaker accused of violating School Act

Mnqasela's suspension comes a week after the DA's interim provincial leader, Tertuis Simmers, urged the Hawks to investigate Mnqasela for alleged fraud and corruption relating to travel and entertainment allowance claims.

"It is an internal party matter. I reserve comment," Simmers told News24.

Mnqasela referred queries to the party's chairperson of the provincial executive.

The party has also given Mnqasela 24 hours to provide a written representation to the chair of the provincial executive, detailing why he should not be suspended.

Jaco Londt, chairperson of the provincial executive committee (PEC), confirmed that the committee had written to Mnqasela, asking him to provide reasons why he shouldn't be suspended.

READ ALSO | 'I am not a thief, I am not a criminal' - Western Cape speaker Mnqasela responds to fraud allegations

"That time period to provide reasons has not yet lapsed. After we've received his feedback, the PEC will meet again. No further comment on the matter at this stage," he said.

"Mr Mnqasela has been requested to forward written representations to the Chairperson of the Provincial Executive, should he wish to do so, within 24 hours of receipt of the letter, providing reasons why he should not be suspended pending the finalisation of the investigation and/or institution of a disciplinary hearing," DA spokesperson Richard Newton said.

"This intention to suspend does not affect his duties as the Provincial Parliament Western Cape Speaker."


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dahawkstertuis simmersjaco londtmasizole mnqaselacape townwestern capepoliticsfraud
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 3120 votes
No
53% - 3473 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.70
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.62
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.72
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.06
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,852.74
-0.7%
Silver
21.85
-1.2%
Palladium
2,000.00
-0.4%
Platinum
942.00
-1.5%
Brent Crude
113.56
+0.1%
Top 40
60,558
-1.0%
All Share
67,015
-1.0%
Resource 10
73,464
-1.2%
Industrial 25
71,705
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,482
-2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo