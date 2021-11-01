1h ago

WATCH | DA opens assault case after Zille 'frog-marched' out of voting station

Jason Felix and Qaanitah Hunter
  • DA Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille has opened a case of assault against a police officer.
  • Video footage showed her being dragged out of the Fernwood Primary School voting station in Bethelsdorp by a police officer. 
  • ANC observers had apparently accused her of canvassing for votes.

DA Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille has opened a case of assault against a police officer, after she was seen being dragged out of the Fernwood Primary School voting station in Bethelsdorp. 

DA communications director Richard Newton says ANC observers at a voting station in Gqeberha accused her of canvassing for votes minutes after she was taken out of the facility by police.

"It is alleged that on 1 November 2021 at about 12:30, DA party agent, Helen Zille was at the Fernwood Primary School voting station in Bethelsdorp. According to Ms Zille, due to the long queue, she walked down the line asking people to wait," Newton said.

News24's Out of Order Index | How is your municipality faring? See the real numbers

Zille further said that when she got to the front of the queue, the ANC observers accused her of canvassing.

"She then alleged that a Warrant Officer Botha instructed her to leave the premises and threatened to arrest her and put her in the back of a police vehicle.

"She was 'frog-marched' out of the premises and the police officer twisted her arm and continued pushing her.

"The cellphone that her colleague was using to film the incident was allegedly taken by Botha," Newton said.

LIVE | Elections 2021: Day 1 - Updates and analysis from the IEC results operation centre

Zille went to the police station in Bethelsdorp and opened a case of assault.

IPID's spokesperson Grace Langa said an investigator was trying to get hold of Zille after she opened a case of assault against a police officer. 

She said Zille has been unreachable by phone. 

Langa said a thorough investigation into the incident will follow. A cellphone video recording showed  Zille being dragged out of the Fernwood Primary School voting station in Bethelsdorp by a police officer. 

