7m ago

add bookmark

DA postpones Cape Town mayoral interviews 'over selection dispute'

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube. (Jan Gerber/News24)
DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube. (Jan Gerber/News24)
  • The DA Provincial Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, incumbent Mayor Dan Plato, and the DA’s Member of Parliament Geordin Hill-Lewis have thrown their hats in the ring for mayor.
  • Party insiders say that there is currently a dispute on who should serve on the selection panel.
  • DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube told News24 an independent ombudsman was requested to oversee the mayoral selection process.

The DA has postponed its internal interview of who should stand as the party’s mayoral candidate for Cape Town.

According to party insiders the selection process of the panelists has not been finalised and a new process of the panel selection is underway. 

DA Provincial Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, incumbent Mayor Dan Plato, and DA Member of Parliament Geordin Hill-Lewis have thrown their hats into the ring for the position of mayor.

Party insiders say that there is currently a dispute on who should serve on the selection panel.

Earlier this week News24 reported Plato had sent an internal letter to the council caucus outlining why he should be re-elected as mayor.

READ | Battle lines drawn as DA bigwigs vie for Cape mayoral chain

Plato told News24 he is aware of the party’s decision, “ I will await the new date as prescribed by FedEx [federal executive] once they have finalised the composition of the panelists,” he said. 

Madikizela said he was not happy when he heard of the party’s decision, “I was prepared for the interviews and I am a bit upset with the decision. I hope whatever technicalities involved are sorted out,” he said. 

Hill-Lewis said he trusted the party’s processes, “... although of course the delay is frustrating”, he said. 

Plato stepped in as Mayor after former Mayor Patricia de Lille was ousted after an acrimonious battle with the DA.

Plato has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties after he was chosen by the DA to step in as a strand-in mayor.

ALSO READ | Let's sing from the same hymn book, says Madikizela as he plots to become next mayor of Cape Town

DA insiders said the party is split on whether Plato, Hill-Lewis, or Madikizela should be the next mayor. Party members claimed that the top structure of the DA are in favour of Hill-Lewis, and Plato does not have their backing.

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube told News24 an independent ombudsman was requested to oversee the mayoral selection process. The party's Federal Executive agreed to appoint Werner Horn a member of the Fedex and deputy chairperson of the Federal Legal Commission as the independent ombudsman.

"When the province and the region elected their panel members, they submitted them to the office of the Federal Council Chair for approval. But it is referred to the ombudsman for adjudication. The province therefore submitted the full list of metro and provincial selection panel members to the ombudsman. The ombudsman ruled that the panel did not conform to the candidate nomination regulations in material respects. The metro region has disputed this ruling," she said.

Gwarube said the dispute has been sent to the Federal Legal Commission for adjudication.

"Because this dispute only arose late on Friday 9th April, it was not possible to properly adjudicate the dispute before the panel was due to sit on Monday.

"The adjudication of a dispute involves written submissions by both parties, as well as oral submissions if this is deemed necessary. As this involves a crucial party process, this has to follow the steps sequentially to get a credible and fair outcome.

It was therefore considered necessary to postpone the selection panel in order to allow for the adjudication of the dispute to be concluded."




We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
geordin hill-lewisbonginkosi madikizeladan platocape townwestern capepolitics
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 6659 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1954 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 8001 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.61
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.02
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.37
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.13
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,743.98
(0.0)
Silver
25.25
(0.0)
Platinum
1,204.50
(0.0)
Brent Crude
62.95
(-0.4)
Palladium
2,641.93
(0.0)
All Share
67,191
(+0.2)
Top 40
61,459
(+0.3)
Financial 15
12,123
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
87,544
(+0.1)
Resource 10
68,608
(+0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

09 Apr

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

08 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

07 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo