52m ago

add bookmark

DA raises concern over cancer patient treatment after Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Smoke from the fire at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.
Smoke from the fire at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.
Gauteng Health
  • Alternative arrangements are needed for Charlotte Maxeke Hospital cancer patients, the DA says.
  • This as the Radiation Oncology department was affected by a fire at the facility.
  • The hospital has been temporarily closed due to damage caused by the fire.

Alternative arrangements for cancer patients must be made urgently, as the Radiation Oncology Department will remain closed when operations resume at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital following a fire, the DA has said. 

The blaze, which started on Friday 16 April, significantly damaged parts of the hospital building. The next day, the Gauteng government decided to temporarily close the hospital.

The fire broke out at the Special Dispensary Stores and spread to various sections of the parking lot multi-storey structure, causing significant damage to the building. A preliminary assessment of the building revealed that the fire had affected Block 3 and 4 of the hospital. The two blocks are expected to remain closed until engineers complete a detailed structural assessment.

Patients will return to the other areas of the hospital over the coming weekend, and the hospital will resume services from Monday, the provincial government announced in a statement.

"The safety of staff and patients as well as the quality of care provided to every patient remain the most important priorities of the Gauteng Provincial Government and the hospital management as we prepare for the resumption of services," the statement said.

More than 800 patients were transferred to 17 health facilities in the province following the fire.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are still underway.

READ | SA's first Covid-19 lung transplant patient finally leaves hospital - with her baby

DA MP Jack Bloom said alternative arrangements for cancer patients needed to be made, as the Radiation Oncology Department was in the damaged section of the building and may not reopen for months.

"Steve Biko Hospital in Tshwane is the only other hospital that does radiation treatment, but they are already stretched with patients. Lives will be put at risk if alternative arrangements are not made urgently for hundreds of cancer patients," he said.

Bloom has called on the Gauteng health department to expand capacity by organising cancer radiation treatment in the evenings and over weekends, as well as by paying private hospitals to treat public patients for cancer.

In response to these concerns, as well as comment on what alternative arrangement were being made, Gauteng health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said on Tuesday: "Radiation Oncology services are offered at Steve Biko."

Kwara was pressed by News24 to answer whether Charlotte Maxeke's oncology services have indeed been impacted, but she would only say: "The hospital (Charlotte Maxeke) is closed and patients are receiving the service at Steve Biko [hospital]."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dacharlotte maxeke academic hospitaljohannesburggautenghealth
Lottery
Sweet end to the public holiday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 5562 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1816 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2749 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.39
(+0.1)
GBP/ZAR
19.97
(-0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.38
(-0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.15
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.0)
Gold
1,771.78
(-0.3)
Silver
26.05
(-0.8)
Platinum
1,220.71
(-0.9)
Brent Crude
66.42
(+1.2)
Palladium
2,933.93
(-0.4)
All Share
67,573
(0.0)
Top 40
61,717
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,211
(0.0)
Industrial 25
86,871
(0.0)
Resource 10
69,926
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

47m ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo