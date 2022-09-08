1h ago

DA refutes claims that municipality in Limpopo borrowed 'missing' mayoral chain from another municipality

Russel Molefe
A group photo from 2016 with then mayors and former Cooperative Governance Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs MEC Makoma Makhurupetje. (Facebook, Municipality)
  • The saga of "missing" mayoral chain at Capricorn District Municipality in Limpopo has deepened.
  • The spokesperson now says the chain donned by the previous mayor was borrowed from a de-established municipality.
  • The DA insists the entity must provide answers to written questions to the speaker of the council.

The Capricorn District Municipality (CDM) in Limpopo insists it never had its own mayoral chain and had to borrow a chain from another municipality, but the Democratic Alliance says this is untrue. 

According to the DA, the asset existed when the previous executive mayor, John Mpe, was inaugurated in 2016.

CDM had earlier said it had to borrow the chain from a municipality under its jurisdiction whenever there was an event.

However, a group picture of all the local municipalities' mayors with then district mayor Mpe and former Cooperative Governance Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs MEC Makoma Makhurupetje has emerged - and they are all donning their chains.

CDM has under its jurisdiction four local municipalities: Blouberg, Molemole, Polokwane and Lepelle-Nkumpi.

According to the DA, each of those municipalities had its own mayoral chain, and the "borrowing explanation" was untrue.

But CDM spokesperson Jabu Masondo, said the chain donned by previous mayor, Mpe, in 2016 was borrowed from the now de-established Aganang municipality.

The Aganang municipality was de-established on 3 August 2016, and parts of its areas were incorporated into neighbouring municipalities of Blouberg, Molemole and Polokwane.

Masondo said: "The chain the previous mayor donned in 2016 was borrowed from the Aganang municipality. The chain was then the property of the Polokwane municipality and was borrowed."

He said the chain was just embroidered with the logo of the CDM for the purpose of the event, and it was returned.

This stands in contrast with an earlier explanation that the chain Mpe donned was borrowed from Lepelle-Nkumpi municipality.

However, DA councillor, Androe Botha, insisted the mayoral chain was missing, and the replacement donned by new executive mayor, Mamedupi Teffo, during her inauguration in November last year was paid for seven months later from the communications’ budget.

She said written questions had been submitted to the speaker of the council and the matter would now be debated in a council meeting scheduled for 28 October.

polokwanelimpopopoliticslocal government
