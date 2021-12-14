DA secures coalition govt for Tshwane with backing from other parties

The DA has secured a majority government for the City of Tshwane through the help of other political parties.

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams announced his mayoral committee.

The majority coalition government is a first for the city in five years.

The City of Tshwane will be run by a majority coalition government with 109 seats in the council, ensuring what will likely be stable government for the metro.



On Tuesday, Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams announced his mayoral committee after weeks of coalition negotiations between the DA and other political parties.

The DA has run the City through an unstable coalition government since 2016. Its reliance on the EFF frustrated it.

But Williams said his administration was starting with a majority coalition for the first time. The agreement comprises six parties: ActionSA, the DA, Cope, the Freedom Front Plus and the ACDP. The combined support means the DA has a majority backing of 109 seats in the council - enough to meet the 50% plus one requirement.

The DA has four seats in Williams' 10-member mayoral committee. The other five positions have been given to the coalition partners.

In a similar trend since in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, ActionSA has scored considerable leadership positions in Tshwane.

Only one position is unfilled. Williams said negotiations for the environment and agriculture position were ongoing, and that it would be filled by the end of January.

The mayoral committee consists of the following:

MMC for Finance and Leader of Executive Business - Peter Sutton (DA) MMC for Human Settlements - Abel Tau (ActionSA) MMC for Community Safety - Grandi Theunissen (FF Plus) MMC for Roads and Transport - Dikeledi Selowa (DA) MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning - André le Roux (ActionSA) MMC for Health - Rina Marx (FF Plus) MMC for Social Development and Community Services - Peggy de Bruin (ActionSA) MMC for Corporate and Shared Services – Kingsley Wakelin (DA) MMC for Utility Services – Phillip Nel (DA)

Williams said the team's priority is to ensure the delivery of essential services.

He plans to tackle Tshwane's ageing infrastructure, which has resulted in recurring power cuts in some areas in the city.

READ | 'Ekurhuleni led by bunch of matriculants': DA mayor's exec appointments anger members of her party

"Both our electricity and water infrastructure in Tshwane are ageing rapidly. This results in frequent power outages and high levels of water losses. The last week's event at Mooikloof has highlighted this once again.

"This is why I will be ensuring that the City is focused on maintaining and refurbishing critical infrastructure. Another core priority is stabilising the City's finances to protect the institution and ensure the sustainability of the municipality," Williams said.

Stay updated with News24's latest coverage, opinion and analysis of Elections 2021. Check out results from the previous municipal elections.