DA set to take legal action against Ramaphosa over Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Lizeka Tandwa
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS)
  • The DA is set to lodge its court challenge against government.
  • Helen Zille said the court application was to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to provide details on the vaccine rollout plan. 
  • The party had previously written to the president, demanding he provide it with vaccine rollout details within seven days. 

The Democratic Alliance is planning to make good on its threat to take President Cyril Ramaphosa to court, announcing that it plans to lodge its challenge by Thursday. 

DA leader John Steenhuisen has been on a campaign to get full transparency on the vaccine rollout programme from the government.

The official opposition wrote to the president on 18 January, giving him seven days to respond to its demands or face legal action.

DA federal council chair Helen Zille, in the party's weekly webcast "The Inside Track", said no response had been received from the Union Buildings.

"That was massively disillusioning for the people of SA, that a crisis like this where people have donated so much of their personal funds - many of us did, I know the DA did - suddenly to find that people were cynically using a crisis to enrich themselves.

"We have lost of all faith in the ANC to be able to manage any kind of procurement at all, let alone a rollout, and now billions are going to spent on a vaccine that we only ordered just the other day. Ramaphosa wants a get out of jail free card by blaming the West for ordering in time, we didn't order in time and now we are blaming everybody else," she said. 

The DA is calling for full transparency about where shipments of vaccines are coming from? How many doses will be in each shipment, when they will arrive? What will happen when the vaccines get to South Africa's shores? How they will be stored and distributed? Who will receive them first, and how this will communicated?

"We are asking the court to for an order to make sure that Ramaphosa answers the questions that our leader John Steenhuisen has put to him to which we have had no answers yet," Zille said.

The government has been criticised for missing two deadline payments to join the queue for the Covax initiative.

ANC alliance partners and party leaders also criticised the government for not prioritising bilateral agreements to ensure timeous access to vaccines.

News24 previously reported that the Solidarity Fund was expected to step in to make the R300-million payment or 15% of the envisaged cost. 

Ramaphosa earlier this month said government had secured 20 million doses of the vaccine for this year, so far, and that more talks were under way.

In an ANC's Progressive Business Forum event this month, Aquila Thulare from the Department of Health gave some of the details regarding the rollout programme.

She said that the vaccination system was going to be based on a pre-vaccination registration system, adding that the military would be present at administration sites "to make sure that we secure this vaccine" and for security purposes, and that each dose would be tracked and traced through a barcode scanning system, News24 reported. 

On Wednesday, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize will lead a public webinar with leading experts who will be addressing "prominent questions about the vaccines".

The event is scheduled to start at 20:00. 

