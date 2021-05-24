54m ago

add bookmark

DA slams Hawks over Cape Town councillor 'media blunder'

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nora Grose.
Nora Grose.
Nico Waggenstroom
  • The DA has labelled a Hawks error linking a DA councillor to fraud involving the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS), as a "smear campaign".
  • The Hawks on Friday backtracked on a statement implicating a councillor, Nora Grose, in TERS fraud.
  • Grose handed herself over to police on Thursday.

The DA has lashed out at South Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation unit, the Hawks, after they backtracked on a statement saying DA councillor Nora Grose had allegedly misappropriated TERS funding.

The Hawks initially released a statement saying they suspected Grose of involvement in defrauding Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) funding.

However, they have since released a statement saying there's nothing linking Grose to the TERS funding, and that she's instead accused of money laundering charges related to food parcels and money diverted through a church.

READ | Hawks backtrack on DA councillor Grose TERS fund link

Grose has allegedly been linked to a money laundering case involving a Table View Church, to which she has ties. She handed herself in to Atlantis police on Thursday morning.

News24 previously reported that the money earmarked for food was sent through the SA Residents Civic Organisation (SARCO) because the intended recipient's tax certificate was out of date.

DA spokesperson Emma Powell said Grose handed herself over as part of a "procedural process".

"The primary investigation underway by the Hawks concerns a case of Temporary Employment Relief Scheme (TERS) fraud allegedly committed by the Director of a local civic organisation, SARCO. This same organisation was appointed to manage the procedural distribution of the Sub-Council’s Covid-19 grant-in-aid relief, prior to their director having been charged with TERS fraud," said Powell.

She added that during the course of the investigation, the Hawks appeared to have sub-joined the procedural process that was followed in the distribution of the sub-council’s grant funding for Covid-19, said Powell.

She added that the City of Cape Town had released a number of media statements on their internal findings on this matter.

"[The] Hawks media blunder this week has caused significant confusion in the public domain," Powell said.

"As the Constituency Head for Durbanville, Blaauwberg and Atlantis, I will simply not allow the hard-earned reputations of any of our councillors to be impaired on the basis of politically motivated smear campaigns or incorrect reporting."

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, who issued the statement, referred News24 to Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase.

Nkwalase could not be reached for comment at the time of publication. His comment will be added once received.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dahawksnora grosewestern capefraud
Lottery
Lekker Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
5% - 2570 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
20% - 9573 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
74% - 34893 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May 2021

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.97
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.77
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.06
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.81
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,880.82
-0.1%
Silver
27.71
+0.5%
Palladium
2,772.03
-0.2%
Platinum
1,177.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
66.44
+2.0%
Top 40
60,100
-0.2%
All Share
66,068
-0.3%
Resource 10
66,555
-0.8%
Industrial 25
84,645
+0.6%
Financial 15
12,691
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo