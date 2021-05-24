DA slams Hawks over Cape Town councillor 'media blunder'

The DA has labelled a Hawks error linking a DA councillor to fraud involving the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) , as a "smear campaign".

The Hawks on Friday backtracked on a statement implicating a councillor, Nora Grose, in TERS fraud.

Grose handed herself over to police on Thursday.

The DA has lashed out at South Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation unit, the Hawks, after they backtracked on a statement saying DA councillor Nora Grose had allegedly misappropriated TERS funding.

The Hawks initially released a statement saying they suspected Grose of involvement in defrauding Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) funding.

However, they have since released a statement saying there's nothing linking Grose to the TERS funding, and that she's instead accused of money laundering charges related to food parcels and money diverted through a church.

READ | Hawks backtrack on DA councillor Grose TERS fund link

Grose has allegedly been linked to a money laundering case involving a Table View Church, to which she has ties. She handed herself in to Atlantis police on Thursday morning.

News24 previously reported that the money earmarked for food was sent through the SA Residents Civic Organisation (SARCO) because the intended recipient's tax certificate was out of date.

DA spokesperson Emma Powell said Grose handed herself over as part of a "procedural process".

"The primary investigation underway by the Hawks concerns a case of Temporary Employment Relief Scheme (TERS) fraud allegedly committed by the Director of a local civic organisation, SARCO. This same organisation was appointed to manage the procedural distribution of the Sub-Council’s Covid-19 grant-in-aid relief, prior to their director having been charged with TERS fraud," said Powell.

She added that during the course of the investigation, the Hawks appeared to have sub-joined the procedural process that was followed in the distribution of the sub-council’s grant funding for Covid-19, said Powell.

She added that the City of Cape Town had released a number of media statements on their internal findings on this matter.

"[The] Hawks media blunder this week has caused significant confusion in the public domain," Powell said.

"As the Constituency Head for Durbanville, Blaauwberg and Atlantis, I will simply not allow the hard-earned reputations of any of our councillors to be impaired on the basis of politically motivated smear campaigns or incorrect reporting."

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, who issued the statement, referred News24 to Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase.

Nkwalase could not be reached for comment at the time of publication. His comment will be added once received.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.