6m ago

add bookmark

DA slams 'top secret' draft plan to put a command council in charge of municipalities

Jan Gerber
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
GCIS
  • The DA likens a plan contained in a "top secret" draft document purportedly from the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs to a coup.
  • The draft plan proposes a command council for municipalities through the district development model.
  • COGTA says the district development model isn't an attempt to take powers away from municipalities, but to foster greater cooperation. 

A plan in what appears to be a "top secret" draft document from the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs proposes the centralisation of municipalities with a structure similar to the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) in charge.

The DA unearthed the document, and the party's deputy spokesperson on cooperative governance Cilliers Brink likens it to a coup d'état.

The 46-page document bears a logo purportedly of the department, is marked "top secret" and "draft 5" and is titled "South Africa Economic Recovery Plan for Municipalities in Response to Covid-19". No indication is given as to who its author is.

The document deals with the country's dire economic situation, particularly how it relates to municipalities and proposes the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic as an opportune time for a restructuring of the government and economy.

READ | Deputy Speaker comments after false claims about his death

"The exemplary response by South African government to the Covid-19 crisis has demonstrated the institutional strength of the district health system and the importance of centralising operations, decision making, policy making and project planning through the Command Council," reads the document.

"To give effect to the economic recovery of the country, a mirroring of this institutional form would be required. A centralised policy making, programme and project planning, operations and tactical decision-making council would have to be established.

Shifted

"The district development model would have to be shifted from a pilot programme into a fully functional nation-wide institutional mechanism so that decisions, policies and projects can be effectively implemented through the district development hubs."

In response to this, Brink said in a statement released on Monday: "This is nothing short of a coup d’état."

READ | Meet those who have struggled with Covid-19 symptoms for more than 100 days

"Apart from relying on bad government to solve the problems caused by bad government, the DA is most concerned by the constitutional implications of what is being proposed. The document seems to reveal an ANC plan to slowly roll back the powers of the democratically elected local and provincial government," he said.

Brink said the DA would put a formal question to President Cyril Ramaphosa to determine whether the document has any formal status in government, and whether its contents reflect current or proposed government policy.

"We will also be keeping a close look at what further proposals emerge under the guidance of the so-called district model, and we will be requesting a record of decisions and discussions of all the Command Councils that have been established across the country," he said.

No comment

Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's spokesperson Mlungisi Mtshali said he could not respond to the document, as it appears to be a draft he has never seen.

He said the district model is being piloted at OR Tambo, eThekwini and Waterberg municipalities, and isn't an attempt to take any powers away from democratically elected municipalities.

He said the district development model is "about improving communication and cooperation between the spheres of government".

"The model has already seen the spheres of government working closer together to improve coordination of government efforts to improve socio-economic development," he said.  

While the NCCC's structure and powers earlier in the lockdown appeared oblique, more clarity was provided through Ramaphosa's responses to parliamentary questions and Dlamini-Zuma's court papers.

The NCCC was established as a committee of Cabinet, and all Ministers are its members. It doesn't have any decision making functions, and does not take away the responsibility of relevant individual ministers to publish regulations or directives.

Related Links
Western Cape High Court rules that lockdown regulations are justified, dismisses application
Confusion over decision-making powers of NCCC understandable, Dlamini-Zuma concedes
Govt's coronavirus command council not established in terms of any act, Ramaphosa's answers reveal
Read more on:
nkosazana dlamini-zumacilliers brinkcoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The rumour mill is rife that SA's Super Rugby franchises will play in an expanded PRO16 in Europe. Should SA Rugby look to head north?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it makes sense logistically
35% - 731 votes
No, not playing the Kiwi teams regularly equals self-destruction
22% - 456 votes
SA Rugby needs teams in both hemispheres
43% - 890 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.98
(+0.26)
ZAR/GBP
21.22
(+0.13)
ZAR/EUR
19.22
(-0.32)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(-0.18)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.10)
Gold
1783.82
(+0.49)
Silver
18.24
(+1.31)
Platinum
820.00
(+1.42)
Brent Crude
42.87
(0.00)
Palladium
1932.00
(+1.09)
All Share
54846.28
(+0.60)
Top 40
50503.91
(+0.65)
Financial 15
10134.53
(-0.15)
Industrial 25
76434.98
(-0.16)
Resource 10
51142.00
(+2.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo