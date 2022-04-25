1h ago

DA takes over two key positions in Western Cape municipality

accreditation
Marvin Charles
The DA has taken over two key positions in the Prince Albert municipality.
The DA has taken over two key positions in the Prince Albert municipality.
PHOTO: Nelius Rademan/Gallo Images
  • The DA has taken over two key positions in the Prince Albert municipality.
  • A coalition previously controlled the municipality.
  • Prince Albert is the only municipality in the Central Karoo under the DA's control. 

The DA has managed to take over the positions of deputy mayor and speaker in the Prince Albert municipality.

A special council meeting was held in Prince Albert last week. 

The party's east region chairperson, Venolea Fortuin, said the DA in the Western Cape welcomed the development. 

"It will again bring the DA difference to all residents of Prince Albert. This means that Prince Albert will be the only municipality in the Central Karoo governed by the DA and showing, in strong contrast, the difference between the DA's good governance and record of service delivery, as opposed to the ANC-led coalition's poor performance in the area," she said. 

The latest move will result in a by-election in the municipality.

READ | 'Political thuggery' in Central Karoo - DA fumes as Gayton McKenzie dons mayoral chain

The municipality was previously controlled by a coalition of the Karoo Gemeenskap Party, ANC and Patriotic Alliance (PA).

The previous deputy mayor was from the PA, and the speaker was from the ANC. 

"We look forward to the opportunity to win the municipality outright," Fortuin said. 

The Central Karoo district is controlled by an ANC-led coalition after an agreement with the PA, which secured the bulk of votes in Beaufort West, Laingsburg and Prince Albert municipalities.

The latest development in Prince Albert has left the ANC fuming. 

Elsabe Maans, the ANC's chief whip, said the DA had displayed "thuggish behaviour".

"The DA has accused the PA of thuggish behaviour, but they are the worst thugs that will stop at nothing to gain power. We have always believed that the DA is not to be trusted and that they want power at all costs, and don't care about the consequences.

"We will not leave matters as is. The ANC will not partake in any illegal activities," Maans said.

