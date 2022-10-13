1h ago

DA threatens legal action over allegations Knysna municipality made appointments 'unconstitutionally'

Marvin Charles
  • A court battle between the DA and the Knysna Municipality could be on the cards after several political appointments were made.
  • The DA sent a lawyer's letter to the municipality's acting municipal manager.
  • The DA alleges the political appointments were made unconstitutionally. 

The DA may haul the coalition-led Knysna Municipality to court to reverse political appointments, which it believes are unconstitutional.

The party sent a lawyer's letter to the municipality's acting municipal manager regarding a special council meeting held last month, in which the council approved the creation of various support staff roles for political office bearers. 

The seven posts were filled earlier this month.

 "These posts were created and filled unconstitutionally. Council created the posts without the necessary consultation and without any consideration for whether the posts were necessary or affordable.

"These posts were promptly filled, without advertising the vacancies, shortlisting and interviewing candidates, and following legal recruitment processes. In one case, the executive mayor hired an individual for whom no approved post exists," the DA's letter stated. 

The party was demanding the municipal manager not sign any contracts of employment between the municipality and those chosen to fill the new roles.

"We further demand that you take steps to rectify the municipality's unconstitutional creation of/and appointments to the seven support staff roles. These steps include proposing subsequent council resolutions and, if necessary, approaching the high court for appropriate relief," it added. 

"The acting municipal manager must not sign any employment contracts with the relevant persons or otherwise facilitate their appointments. The DA further demands that the acting municipal manager takes steps to reverse the appointments, to the extent that the appointments have already been made, and the creation of the posts," it said. 

It gave a deadline of 17 October, failing which it may approach the high court.

The DA's Dion George said the political appointments were made without due process.

In August, the DA was booted out of power in the Knysna municipality, after several motions of no confidence in the mayor, deputy mayor, speaker and chief whip during a special council meeting. Knysna is now controlled by the ANC, PA, EFF and Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners (PBI).

George said that, after the ousting, the "ANC/PA/EFF/PBI Coalition of Corruption wasted no time in making several political appointments without due process, at an unbudgeted cost of R3 million per annum".

"As promised, the DA will not stand by as the ANC/PA/EFF/PBI Coalition of Corruption destroys Knysna," he said. The municipality stands by its decision. 

The mayor of Knysna, Aubrey Tsengwa, said the positions had yet to be filled and would be subject to normal procedures.

The municipality's chief of staff, Michele Botha, told News24: "The executive mayor has not yet received a copy of the letter from the MM [municipal manager]. Once he has received it and reviewed it, the executive mayor will respond.

"The leader of the Western Cape ANC, Cameron Dugmore, said the municipality was entitled to employ support staff in the offices of the mayor, deputy mayor and speaker.

"These posts need to be advertised and then filled. We understand that current support staff have been appointed on contract, pending the formal recruitment process."


