DA to approach Ethics Committee over Zweli Mkhize, Digital Vibes contract scandal

Pule Letshwiti-Jones
Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize.
Photo: Lulama Zenzile/Gallo Images/Die Burger
  • The DA is expected to lodge a complaint with Parliament's Ethics Committee against Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. 
  • The party has accused the Portfolio Committee on Health of failing to do its work and hold Mkhize accountable.
  • Calls have been mounting for the minister to step aside from his position amid the Digital Vibes contract scandal. 

The DA is expected to lodge a complaint with Parliament's Ethics Committee against Health Minister Zweli Mkhize for his alleged involvement in the awarding of a multimillion-rand contract to a company called Digital Vibes.

The move comes after several media reports revealed that he allegedly personally signed off the awarding of the R150 million contract to the company, run by his close associates.

There have also been growing calls for the minister to step aside from his position amid the scandal. 

"The DA is of the view that Minister Mkhize's conduct may be in contravention Section 5.2.2 of the code, which states that a member may 'not use his or her influence as a public representative in his or her dealings with an organ of state in such a manner as to improperly advantage the direct personal or private financial or business interests of such member or any immediate family of that member or any business partner of that member or the immediate family of that member,'" said the party's health spokesperson, Siviwe Gwarube.

Gwarube said Mkhize's alleged actions violated Parliament's rules. 

The DA pointed out that, in terms of the rules, "a member may not lobby for any remuneration or receive any reward, benefit or gift for that member or for the immediate family of that member or the business partner of that member or immediate family of that member, for making such representation as a member on behalf of any person or body".

"The possible contravention of Section 5 by the minister is a serious offence and Parliament’s Ethics Committee is duty bound to, as a matter of urgency, investigate this matter."

The DA's complaint comes after the party opened a criminal case against Mkhize. 

READ | Mkhize refutes media reports that Digital Vibes saga is a political ploy against him

It has also accused the Portfolio Committee on Health of failing to do its work and hold the minister accountable, saying the ANC used its majority to close ranks and prevent the minister from facing the music during the committee's meeting last week.

It said the Ethics Committee should investigate the matter.

"Over the past few months, the Zondo Commission of inquiry revealed how Parliament's lack of oversight at the height of state capture was tantamount to aiding and abetting the loot. Parliament cannot dare to fail in this regard again and we must take our oversight responsibility seriously," the DA said.

