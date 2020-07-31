DA to ask Parliament's Ethics Committee to investigate Boy Mamabolo for threats

The DA said it will refer ANC MP Boy Mamabolo to Parliament's Ethics Committee.

This came after Mamabolo threatened to shoot Sunday World journalist, Ngwako Malatji.

The DA and the EFF both condemned Mamabolo's actions.

The DA said they will refer controversial ANC MP Boy Mamabolo to Parliament's Ethics Committee after it emerged that he had threatened to shoot a journalist.

The DA's Natasha Mazzone said in a statement on Friday the party wants to ensure he is held fully accountable for his statements and that his actions are thoroughly investigated.

This comes after the ANC condemned the threats made by Mamabolo and said it will investigate his conduct.

In a voice recording released by Sunday World, Mamabolo is heard saying he will shoot Sunday World journalist Ngwako Malatji when he is questioned on tweets criticising President Cyril Ramaphosa's reinstatement of the alcohol ban.

Mamabolo called the ban a victory for the EFF.

Mazzone said Parliament must pursue the matter urgently.

"Threatening journalists is a serious and insidious problem which, if not properly addressed or challenged, will reverse the gains made towards protecting media freedom and freedom of expression as enshrined in Section 16 of our Constitution," she said.

Mazzone said, as an MP, Mamabolo failed to protect and uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution, which allow members of the media to carry out their duties without fear and intimidation.

"These comments by the ANC MP once again show the governing party's disdain for not just the members of the media but South Africans in general. Daily, the ANC demonstrates that the rules that apply to South African citizens do not apply to the ANC," Mazzone said.

While the ANC said it would investigate the matter, Mazzone said Parliament had to act because "the ANC has a poor track record" of holding its members accountable.

In its statement, the South African National Editors' Forum said it found the threats against Malatji deeply disturbing.

"Such threats have no place in a democratic society and underline the risks that journalists face when covering the activities of politicians at all levels, including branches, regions, and provinces.

"We hope that SAPS will take this threat against the journalist seriously and carry out the necessary investigation."

Compiled by Qaanitah Hunter