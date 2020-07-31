1h ago

add bookmark

DA to ask Parliament's Ethics Committee to investigate Boy Mamabolo for threats

Boy Mamabolo
Boy Mamabolo
Joshua Sebola, Daily Sun
  • The DA said it will refer ANC MP Boy Mamabolo to Parliament's Ethics Committee.
  • This came after Mamabolo threatened to shoot Sunday World journalist, Ngwako Malatji.
  • The DA and the EFF both condemned Mamabolo's actions. 

The DA said they will refer controversial ANC MP Boy Mamabolo to Parliament's Ethics Committee after it emerged that he had threatened to shoot a journalist. 

The DA's Natasha Mazzone said in a statement on Friday the party wants to ensure he is held fully accountable for his statements and that his actions are thoroughly investigated.

This comes after the ANC condemned the threats made by Mamabolo and said it will investigate his conduct.

In a voice recording released by Sunday World, Mamabolo is heard saying he will shoot Sunday World journalist Ngwako Malatji when he is questioned on tweets criticising President Cyril Ramaphosa's reinstatement of the alcohol ban.

Mamabolo called the ban a victory for the EFF.

Mazzone said Parliament must pursue the matter urgently. 

READ | ANC to investigate Boy Mamabolo threats against journalist

"Threatening journalists is a serious and insidious problem which, if not properly addressed or challenged, will reverse the gains made towards protecting media freedom and freedom of expression as enshrined in Section 16 of our Constitution," she said. 

Mazzone said, as an MP, Mamabolo failed to protect and uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution, which allow members of the media to carry out their duties without fear and intimidation.

"These comments by the ANC MP once again show the governing party's disdain for not just the members of the media but South Africans in general. Daily, the ANC demonstrates that the rules that apply to South African citizens do not apply to the ANC," Mazzone said.

While the ANC said it would investigate the matter, Mazzone said Parliament had to act because "the ANC has a poor track record" of holding its members accountable. 

In its statement, the South African National Editors' Forum said it found the threats against Malatji deeply disturbing.

"Such threats have no place in a democratic society and underline the risks that journalists face when covering the activities of politicians at all levels, including branches, regions, and provinces.

"We hope that SAPS will take this threat against the journalist seriously and carry out the necessary investigation."

Compiled by Qaanitah Hunter 

Related Links
ANC to investigate Boy Mamabolo threats against journalist
Mamabolo's ex calls on him to resign as ANC MP amid abuse claims
Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malemas: 'I was wrong'
Read more on:
daanceffboy mamabolomediacrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who should have replaced Sergio Perez at this weekend's British GP?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sebastian Vettel - At least he'll get a taste of what the 2021 car will be like
30% - 131 votes
Nico Hulkenberg - He's been with the team before
18% - 80 votes
Fernando Alonso - A true racer, and the fastest Spaniard around
39% - 173 votes
Jenson Button - Any team can benefit from a champion driver
13% - 59 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.03
(-1.88)
ZAR/GBP
22.41
(-2.14)
ZAR/EUR
20.17
(-1.60)
ZAR/AUD
12.23
(-1.50)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.95)
Gold
1968.36
(+0.61)
Silver
23.96
(+2.10)
Platinum
904.50
(+0.00)
Brent Crude
43.55
(-1.91)
Palladium
2102.00
(+0.71)
All Share
55679.13
(-0.30)
Top 40
51334.05
(-0.23)
Financial 15
10195.33
(-2.23)
Industrial 25
74545.74
(+0.28)
Resource 10
55362.68
(-0.08)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a...

29 Jul

FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a charter company
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

28 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo