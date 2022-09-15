1h ago

add bookmark

DA to focus on crime and service delivery after bagging crucial by-election victory in Prince Albert

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
DA supporters pictured.
DA supporters pictured.
OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • The DA has scored a win in a crucial by-election in the Central Karoo town of Prince Albert. 
  • It is now the first Central Karoo municipality to be governed outright by the DA. 
  • The ANC didn't participate in the by-election but gave the DA "credit" for pulling out all the stops.

Service delivery and addressing crime in the small Central Karoo town of Prince Albert is high on the DA's priority list, as it gears up to take control of the local government.

The DA managed to secure an outright majority in the town during a hotly contested by-election that took place on Wednesday. 

The latest development means the town now becomes the first Central Karoo municipality to be governed outright by the DA.

Venolea Fortuin, the DA east regional chairperson, said the party did not make promises it couldn't keep. 

"We will build on what we have already started. We will appoint qualified, competent people in essential positions that need to be filled. I refer to our recently-appointed chief financial officer (CFO), managers responsible for revenue and supply chain management, a permanent fire officer and the filling of essential positions in the traffic department," she said. 

Fortuin added that they had already started addressing problems in the administration that had not received attention for years.  

READ | ANC presidential race: Mkhize, Sisulu remain resolute amid Zuma's call to endorse Dlamini-Zuma

"We have started on own-funded infrastructure projects that address the safety and dignity of our residents. These include the electrification of the informal settlement in Prince Albert. Addressing crime and safety throughout the Municipal area is another priority. Council will meet soon with the role-players in our communities to address this together," she said. 

The DA said it competed against three parties after the ANC and the Patriotic Alliance threw their weight behind the Karoo Gemeenskap Party (KGP).

The DA won the ward with 50.6%, securing 1 053 votes against the KGP's 48.49% (1 009 votes).

The EFF only managed to receive 13 votes and the Africa Restoration Alliance (ARA) got 6 votes.

The DA's provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said the victory was a clear indication of the trust rural voters had in the DA.

"It marks a turning point, not only for the Prince Albert Municipality, but also for the rest of the Central Karoo," he said. 

The crucial by-election in Ward 4 was contested by Edward Hattingh from the ARA, Magrietha Jaftha from the DA, Johnny Hendricks from the EFF, and the KGP's Goliath Lottering.

READ | The political return of Jacob Zuma? Party leaders had to dissuade 'uBaba' at Nkandla meeting

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said the ward, which was previously held by the KGP, had become vacant after the councillor's membership was terminated.

ANC spokesperson in the Central Karoo, Winde Plaatjies, said that although the ANC didn’t participate in the by-election they would have wished for a different result.

"We must give the DA credit. They had pulled out all the stops in trying to retain their base as it was a difficult task. We will start building from the ground up and will make sure that in the next election we will have a stronger footprint in the area," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dawestern capeparty politicspolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about the decision to send Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee home from Argentina after reports of their alleged affair?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Another Jantjies scandal? They need to drop him for good
69% - 5042 votes
The Springbok camp is overreacting, these things happen
7% - 496 votes
They should've dealt with it after the Rugby Championship
10% - 699 votes
Infidelity isn't a crime, I'm done with the morality police
14% - 1044 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.54
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.15
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.55
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.79
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,668.82
-1.7%
Silver
19.29
-1.8%
Palladium
2,142.00
-1.5%
Platinum
909.50
+0.0%
Brent Crude
94.10
+1.0%
Top 40
60,992
-0.6%
All Share
67,568
-0.6%
Resource 10
61,760
-1.5%
Industrial 25
83,475
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,683
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal

13 Sep

Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal
Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden

10 Sep

Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22258.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo