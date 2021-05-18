DA to lay criminal charges against Makhubo, EOH in wake of state capture testimony

The DA says it will lay criminal charges against City of Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo and IT service management company EOH in the wake of his appearance at the Zondo Commission this week.



On Monday, evidence leader advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC grilled Makhubo on a number of donations that EOH made to the ANC in Johannesburg and cash-flow bailouts EOH director Patrick Makhubedu made to Makhubo's company during his tenure as treasurer of the ANC's Greater Johannesburg Region.

Makhubo was MMC for finance at the time.

READ | State capture: Geoff Makhubo denies his influence was bought

Chaskalson told the commission the payments were clearly made to "buy influence" because they were not recorded as donations.

Makhubo, however, denied influencing tenders.

"It would be a concern to me if I thought they were buying me, but I know I was not bought," he told the commission.

City of Johannesburg DA caucus leader Leah Knott said she would be opening a case in the next few days over the "corrupt contract".

Regarding the party's statement, mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said: "As has been the practice, the mayor has co-operated with the commission fully and has previously avoided the urge to engage on matters before the commission, outside the commission."

EOH has not yet responded to a request for comment. This will be included once received.