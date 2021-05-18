52m ago

add bookmark

DA to lay criminal charges against Makhubo, EOH in wake of state capture testimony

Lwandile Bhengu
Geoffrey Makhubo testifies at the Zondo Commission.
Geoffrey Makhubo testifies at the Zondo Commission.
Gallo Images/Papi Morake

The DA says it will lay criminal charges against City of Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo and IT service management company EOH in the wake of his appearance at the Zondo Commission this week. 

On Monday, evidence leader advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC grilled Makhubo on a number of donations that EOH made to the ANC in Johannesburg and cash-flow bailouts EOH director Patrick Makhubedu made to Makhubo's company during his tenure as treasurer of the ANC's Greater Johannesburg Region.

Makhubo was MMC for finance at the time.

READ | State capture: Geoff Makhubo denies his influence was bought

Chaskalson told the commission the payments were clearly made to "buy influence" because they were not recorded as donations. 

Makhubo, however, denied influencing tenders.

"It would be a concern to me if I thought they were buying me, but I know I was not bought," he told the commission.

City of Johannesburg DA caucus leader Leah Knott said she would be opening a case in the next few days over the "corrupt contract".

Regarding the party's statement, mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said: "As has been the practice, the mayor has co-operated with the commission fully and has previously avoided the urge to engage on matters before the commission, outside the commission."

EOH has not yet responded to a request for comment. This will be included once received.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daeohgeoff makhubostate capture inquiry
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
4% - 1443 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
14% - 5642 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
83% - 33915 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
13.99
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.84
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.10
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,868.91
+0.1%
Silver
28.21
+0.1%
Palladium
2,907.01
+0.2%
Platinum
1,223.00
-1.7%
Brent Crude
69.46
+1.1%
Top 40
61,190
-0.0%
All Share
67,255
+0.1%
Resource 10
70,784
+0.2%
Industrial 25
83,774
-0.3%
Financial 15
12,689
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21138.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo