DA to oppose IEC decision to reopen candidate registration for local polls

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has reopened registration to voters and candidates for the upcoming local government elections.

IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini said several amendments to the electoral timetable were necessary.

Last week, the Constitutional Court dismissed the IEC's application to postpone the local government elections until next year.

Shorty after the move was announced, the DA made it clear it would legally oppose the IEC's decision on candidate registration.

The IEC's move was part of its revised election timetable and a registration weekend after the Constitutional Court dismissed its application to postpone the local government elections until next year.

At a press briefing on Monday, said given the voter registration process had been re-opened by order of the ConCourt, many amendments to the electoral timetable were necessary.

"This is permitted by the Constitutional Court's order, which makes clear that the commission is entitled to 'publish such amendments to the current timetable as may be reasonably necessary'.

"This includes the need to set a new deadline for candidate nominations. The scheme of the Municipal Electoral Act is that the voter registration deadline is intended to precede the candidate nomination deadline," he added.

Mashinini said people could only be nominated as candidates once registered on the voters' roll and provided they were registered in the relevant segment concerned.

"It is therefore necessary to allow political parties and independent candidates an opportunity to nominate candidates after the registration weekend of 18 and 19 September 2021 has occurred and after the voters' roll has closed."

a #Regweekend is scheduled for 18 & 19 Sept, 8-5.

In a statement, DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said while the ConCourt judgment underscored the importance of a voter registration period, the party strongly objected to the use of the window to reopen candidate registration.



"The two are clearly distinct from each other. There had been no prior weekend dedicated to voter registration, because this was cancelled in July due to the Covid spike. However, there was a clear deadline for candidate registration, which the ANC missed.

"It cannot now demand a second bite at the cherry. This has never been granted before when other parties have requested leeway on an IEC deadline, resulting in the NFP's total exclusion from the 2016 local election, and the IFP's partial exclusion from certain wards in the 2011 election," she added.

According to Zille, the DA had briefed its lawyers to explore all available legal avenues to oppose the IEC's decision.

GOOD secretary-general Brett Herron welcomed the IEC's responses to the ConCourt order.

"The spirit and requirement of democracy is to have free and fair elections where the outcome represents the will of the voters. True constitutionalists would put this hard fought for right above any party political opportunity that arises out of capturing errors or negligent omissions," he said.

The IEC has already taken measures to ensure it complies with the orders of the ConCourt relating to the conduct of municipal elections by 1 November 2021.

A registration weekend is now scheduled for the weekend of 18 and 19 September 2021.