DA turns to its lawyers after failing several times to serve Malusi Booi with suspension letter

The DA says it's been unable to serve axed councillor Malusi Booi with suspension papers.

It comes after Booi's offices were raided by police earlier this month, and he was removed as a mayoral committee member.

Booi failed to provide the party with reasons why he shouldn't be suspended.

The DA in the Western Cape has been unable to serve a suspension letter on axed City of Cape Town councillor Malusi Booi.

"Since the DA's provincial executive committee meeting on Thursday, several attempts to serve the intention to suspend papers on Cllr Malusi Booi have been unsuccessful," the party's provincial leader Tertuis Simmers told News24.

Simmers said the party had two telephone conversations with Booi alerting him to his suspension.

"He was alerted to the need to serve the documents on him and on one occasion Councillor Booi did not honour a meeting agreed on."

Simmers added that the matter was now with the DA's lawyers and the sheriff of the court would serve the letter on him.

The DA convened an urgent meeting last week after Booi was removed from Cape Town's mayoral committee following a police raid at his offices.

The party's provincial executive last week gave Booi 24 hours to provide reasons why he should not be suspended.



Booi missed the deadline.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said last week he had received a briefing from the police regarding its investigation and, on this basis, decided to remove Booi from his position immediately.

Police raided Booi's offices as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of fraud and tender irregularities.

News24 understands that the police seized documents, Booi's phone, and staff members' electronic devices.

No one was arrested.

The investigation into Booi and the raid are believed to be linked to the construction mafia operating in the Cape and the irregular awarding of tenders to certain construction companies for the building of low-cost housing.



