4m ago

Share

DA turns to its lawyers after failing several times to serve Malusi Booi with suspension letter

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Malusi Booi.
Malusi Booi.
Misha Jordaan, Gallo Images
  • The DA says it's been unable to serve axed councillor Malusi Booi with suspension papers.
  • It comes after Booi's offices were raided by police earlier this month, and he was removed as a mayoral committee member. 
  • Booi failed to provide the party with reasons why he shouldn't be suspended. 

The DA in the Western Cape has been unable to serve a suspension letter on axed City of Cape Town councillor Malusi Booi.

"Since the DA's provincial executive committee meeting on Thursday, several attempts to serve the intention to suspend papers on Cllr Malusi Booi have been unsuccessful," the party's provincial leader Tertuis Simmers told News24.

Simmers said the party had two telephone conversations with Booi alerting him to his suspension.

"He was alerted to the need to serve the documents on him and on one occasion Councillor Booi did not honour a meeting agreed on."

Simmers added that the matter was now with the DA's lawyers and the sheriff of the court would serve the letter on him.

The DA convened an urgent meeting last week after Booi was removed from Cape Town's mayoral committee following a police raid at his offices. 

News24 Analysis | Steenhuisen vs Phalatse: The battle to steer the DA toward 2024

The party's provincial executive last week gave Booi 24 hours to provide reasons why he should not be suspended. 

Booi missed the deadline. 

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said last week he had received a briefing from the police regarding its investigation and, on this basis, decided to remove Booi from his position immediately.

Police raided Booi's offices as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of fraud and tender irregularities.

News24 understands that the police seized documents, Booi's phone, and staff members' electronic devices.

No one was arrested.

The investigation into Booi and the raid are believed to be linked to the construction mafia operating in the Cape and the irregular awarding of tenders to certain construction companies for the building of low-cost housing.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
malusi booitertius simmerscape townwestern capepoliticscrime and courtsparty politics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think will happen if alleged war criminal Vladimir Putin enters South Africa for the BRICS summit in August?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Government will roll out the red carpet
73% - 2271 votes
There will be a court order compelling his arrest
4% - 118 votes
I doubt he’ll enter the country
23% - 725 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

5h ago

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.31
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
22.49
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
19.74
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.17
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Platinum
973.88
+0.6%
Palladium
1,403.84
+0.2%
Gold
1,948.16
-1.5%
Silver
22.95
-1.2%
Brent Crude
74.99
-1.2%
Top 40
69,982
+1.2%
All Share
75,494
+1.1%
Resource 10
65,005
+1.1%
Industrial 25
102,527
+0.9%
Financial 15
15,479
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

23 Mar

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

23 Mar

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo