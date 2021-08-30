39m ago

DA urges public, rivals not to speculate about Nelson Mandela Bay mayor's curfew-breaking car crash

Malibongwe Dayimani
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga has been injured in a crash.
Twitter, Port Elizabeth Traffic Updates
  • Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga is in a stable condition in hospital after doctors performed surgery to stop internal bleeding. 
  • A case of culpable homicide has been opened by the police following the incident. 
  • The police said the investigation will reveal if more charges will be added against Bhanga as he was driving after curfew. 

The fatal curfew-breaking car crash that claimed the lives of two people and left Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga seriously injured in Gqeberha, shows that he is an "unguided missile" and not fit to hold office.

This is according to Good Party councillor in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro Lawrence Troon. But Bhanga's party, the DA, has called on the public and opposition parties to stop speculating about the incident. 

Bhanga's spokesperson also said the police were investigating and accused Troon of previously having "made all sorts of assertions without evidence".

The mayor was driving his navy Mercedes Benz after his 44th birthday celebrations when his car collided with a grey Audi at the intersection of St Leonards Drive and Uitenhage Road before midnight on Saturday. 

A pair in the Audi, a male driver and female passenger died on the scene, while Bhanga was rushed to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

The police identified the passenger as 44-year-old Nonzwakazi Maho.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensberg said the identity of the driver in the Audi was not yet known. 

The accident happened at 23:30 - an hour and a half after curfew. 

Nqaba Bhanga.

Troon said once Bhanga had recovered from his injuries, he must explain his reasons for breaking curfew.

Bhanga had surgery late on Sunday for internal bleeding due to the injuries that he sustained, said his spokesperson Leander Kruger.

"He is currently in recovery in the high care unit. His doctors have indicated that he is in a stable condition," Kruger added. 

Kruger declined to comment on Bhanga breaking curfew, saying that the matter was under police investigation. 

"With the election around the corner, it's a good time for the people of Nelson Mandela Bay to show this unguided missile the door."

Responding to Troon's statement, Kruger said: "Speculative assertions without facts will not be responded to. During this very sad incident two people tragically lost their lives and another is in hospital.

"Mr Troon has a well-documented history of making all sorts of assertions without providing evidence - he has, in fact, been sued in the past successfully for defamation. Any individual who has evidence of wrongdoing is encouraged to provide such to the SAPS."

Asked if police had established whether drinking and driving was a factor in the crash, Janse Van Rensberg said: "The paramedics were attending to all the injured at the time of police arrival at the scene. As in all accident cases, medical attention of injured persons is foremost."

She added that the investigation would reveal whether a charge of violating disaster management regulations would be added to Bhanga's culpable homicide case.

Police have asked for assistance with the identity or tracing of the Audi driver's family - contact D/WO Errol Kleinhans at Algoa Park Detectives on 082 302 6419 or the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111, or your nearest police station.

