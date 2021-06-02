DA vs Gauteng sport, arts and culture department: Who got it right on Covid-19 relief fund?

The DA claimed the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation paid R16.5 million to service providers to administer R13 million worth of Covid-19 relief funds to struggling artists and athletes.

The department said the DA was spreading unfounded and misleading information to the public, despite being given all relevant documentation.

At the heart of the issues is the interpretation of the responses by MEC Mbali Hlophe to DA MPL Kingsol Chabalala's questions.

The Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation has refuted a statement by the DA alleging it paid R16.5 million to service providers to administer R13 million worth of Covid-19 relief funds to struggling artists and athletes.



Interpretations of responses provided by Gauteng Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation MEC Mbali Hlophe to DA MPL Kingsol Chabalala have led to the furore, with each claiming they are right.

DA version

In a statement on Tuesday, he said according to Hlophe's responses, the department, from November 2020 to date, had paid R13 206 000 to Gauteng athletes and artists in Covid-19 relief funds.

Chabalala pointed out the two service providers who administered the payouts, Business Arts South Africa and the Gauteng Sports Confederation, received R9 946 200 and R6.6 million, respectively, including administration fees.

"While we understand that these two service providers play a critical role in the careers of artists and athletes, however, they should not have benefitted more than the artists themselves who are the sole beneficiaries of this grant."

Chabalala said:

The administration of the Covid-19 relief grant could have been done in-house by the officials of the department as a way of saving costs and ensuring that more artists and athletes could have benefitted.

"The DA will not hesitate to hold MEC Hlophe to account for the millions spent on service providers instead of the beneficiaries and will continue to put pressure on the MEC to utilise in-house officials to administer the Covid-19 relief funds. We will also keep pushing for a full investigation into the funds paid to the service providers until the truth is revealed on how the Covid-19 relief grant has been spent."

Chabalala's interpretation of the responses was that the department had paid R13 206 000 to the beneficiaries and R16 546 200 to the organisations that administered the payments.

Department version

In response to the DA's statement, the department said Chabalala had spread unfounded and misleading information to the public, despite being given all relevant documentation.

"For purposes of assisting him with simple mathematical calculations, the amounts are broken down and simplified for easier comprehension."

It added the amount of R16 546 200 paid to the administrators included the money paid to the beneficiaries and a 10% administration fee to Business Arts South Africa and the Gauteng Sports Confederation for administering the payments.

"A simple calculation of the above would have revealed to him that R9 946 200+R6 600 000 = R16 546 200 [combined to both entities]. From which we indicated that; R13 206 000 was paid to 2 201 beneficiaries for both sports and arts, at R6 000 each."

The department said from the remaining money, R3 340 200, the entities were paid their 10%, which amounted to R1 654 620 combined.

"Resulting in a surplus of R1 685 580 which they were requested to hold onto until the finalisation of the appeals process, for payment of additional beneficiaries."

It added it would be illogical for it to pay R16.5 million to two entities as a management fee for them to disperse R13.2 million.

It said:

Member Chabalala should know better than to rush to writing a statement and doing a door to door to media houses on nothing else but misinformation. As an MPL, who has sworn to act with integrity, he has gone against his call of duty. In this regard, the department, through the MEC, will be reporting Member Chabalala to the Ethics Committee of the Legislature for his continuous gross misconduct.

The department also lambasted journalists who ran with the statement, adding they would be requesting apologies from their respective media houses.

The responses

According to the responses that News24 has seen, the information which the DA used to formulate its statement was based on questions two and eight.

Question 2: How much, in Rands and cents, has the department paid to date to athletes and artists? Answer: The amount paid to date to the athletes and artists is R13 206 000 (2201 x R6000)

Question 8: How much has been paid to these service providers to date? Answer: BASA has received: R9,946,200 (inclusive of the administration fee), GSC has received R6,600,000 (inclusive of the administration fee).

Chabalala told News24 the response in question eight did not explain that the money paid to the artists was included in the amounts paid to the service providers.

He said responses were wrong and not his interpretation of the answers.

"The MEC needs to read questions before signing them. If he feels the information is wrong, he is at fault; I am not at fault."

Chabalala pointed out that according to the department's calculations, the 10% administration fee should have come to R1.3 million and not R1 654 620 combined.

Meanwhile, the department said it was evident from the responses the amounts paid to the service providers included the funds paid out to beneficiaries and the administration fee.



