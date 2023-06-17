DA wants a cost breakdown of Ramaphosa's 'ego trip' to Ukraine and Russia

The DA's John Steenhuisen wants to know how much President Cyril Ramaphosa's peacekeeping trip to Europe will cost taxpayers.

Steenhuisen has called the trip a disgrace.

He said the mission, which left the Presidency's delegation stranded on a tarmac in Poland airport, was 'sheer incompetence'.

The DA wants answers on how much the president's peace mission to Europe will cost taxpayers.

In a statement on Saturday, DA leader John Steenhuisen called Cyril Ramaphosa's diplomatic trip to Poland, Ukraine and Russia a disgrace.

"Not only did the Presidency lie about being unaware of missile strikes on Kyiv while Ramaphosa's so-called peace mission was in town, but his administration's sheer incompetence caused a planeload full of his bodyguards, journalists and apparently unauthorised weapons to be denied entry to both Poland and Ukraine.

"Cyril Ramaphosa must be held accountable for the millions of rands in taxpayer funds wasted on his failed PR stunt," Steenhuisen said.

He said he would be writing a series of questions to be answered, such as the full cost of the trip, a detailed breakdown of the security detail accompanying the president, as well as the total cost to the South African taxpayer.

Steenhuisen said he would also want to know from Ramaphosa where he stood with the cries of racism levelled at Polish authorities by his security chief, Wally Rhoode.

He said he would also send questions to Minister of Police Bheki Cele, to determine what ammunition and other materials were sourced and loaded onto the aircraft, as well as the cost of all materials.

"It appears that Ramaphosa's ill-fated aeroplane did not have authorisation to enter the airspace of various countries, while dangerous and undeclared weapons and goods may also have been on board.

"Covering up its own incompetence by shouting ‘racism’ is something the ANC is used to at home. But on the global stage, it will simply hasten our country's return to a pariah state."





Steenhuisen said the trip was designed to spin Ramaphosa out of trouble over his ongoing support for Vladimir Putin.

"Ramaphosa's ego trip to Europe has spectacularly backfired. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky rejected his naïve so-called peace plan for the theatrics it is.

"And instead of polishing his rapidly-fading image, the journalists on board his plane were treated disgracefully due to the hubris and incompetence of Cyril Ramaphosa.

"While President Cyril Ramaphosa tears up the South African Constitution on a podium in Eastern Europe, South Africans back home are beyond appalled at his wilful oblivion to the plight of the Ukrainian people at the mercy of Russian imperialism and aggression."

Ramaphosa landed in Russia for the Africa Peace Initiative peace talks with president Vladimir Putin.



