DA wants independent investigation into fire at Parliament

Jan Gerber
  • The DA wants an independent investigation into the fire that destroyed some parliamentary buildings.
  • The party's priority is also to ensure that Parliament's work continues.
  • It is concerned that reports about the buildings' fire safety measures were not heeded.

The DA's first priority in the aftermath of the fire that razed the National Assembly chamber and severely damaged parliamentary buildings, is to ensure that the national legislator's work continues.

The official opposition will also insist that an independent forensic investigation into the blaze because it appears that a "sinister" motive might be behind it.

On Tuesday morning, DA leader John Steenhuisen, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone her deputy, Siviwe Gwarube, and spokesperson for public works and infrastructure Samantha Graham addressed the media outside the precinct, where disaster management and firefighting personnel were still present.

Steenhuisen paid tribute to the firefighters and first responders.

WATCH | Drone footage shows extent of devastating fire that ripped through Parliament

"I want to make this very clear, if this is, as some are suggesting, an assault on our democracy, well then the very, very best reaction would be ensuring democracy does not stop doing its work," he said. "It is absolutely important that the people's business is not derailed by these tragic events of the last few days."

"We hope, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, our Parliament too will rise from those ashes."

He said Parliament was much more than just bricks and mortar, adding:

We need to ensure that the business of the state and the business of Parliament continues uninterrupted so that we can address the issues that matter to South Africans.

He said the first report of the State Capture Inquiry, which is expected to be handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa later on Tuesday, should be tabled with Parliament as soon as possible.

Mazzone said they would insist that an independent forensic investigation is undertaken, together with the police investigation.

READ | Parliament fire: CCTV was working but no one was watching. Where were the police?

"We strongly believe that you cannot investigate yourself."

"We do believe that an independent forensic investigation is needed. From the damage and devastation we can see, and from the last statement the speaker herself made last night, it is looking a lot like something more sinister than simply a homeless man jumping over a fence and starting a fire on the third floor. It is looking like something sinister going on, and we will get to the bottom of it, believe you me."

Graham added that she was concerned that the fire was allowed to spread unchecked.

She said measures to protect Parliament were not in place and that "numerous reports" indicated that Parliament's fire protection measures were not up to standard.

