DA wants Parliament to re-evaluate feasibility of NHI; ANC says health sector needs to transform

The DA called on Parliament to re-evaluate the feasibility of the NHI Bill.

According to the DA, SA's economic position had drastically changed from when the bill was first introduced.

The ANC said the NHI ensured health services did not result in financial hardships for people.

Since the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill was first mooted in 2019, South Africa's economy has been hammered by Covid-19 induced lockdowns, millions of job losses and slow economic growth.

Therefore, the DA wants Parliament to re-evaluate the feasibility of the NHI bill, which is likely to add a "personal tax burden" on already cash-strapped taxpayers.

On Wednesday, DA MP Siviwe Gwarube presented the party's position on the bill.

Section 49 of the bill provides that the NHI fund is entitled to money appropriated annually by Parliament in order to achieve the purpose of the Act.

Such money must be appropriated from money collected and in accordance with "social solidarity", in respect of:

- General tax revenue, including shifting funds from the provincial equitable share and conditional grants into the fund;

- Reallocation of funding for medical scheme tax credits paid to various medical schemes towards the funding of the NHI;

- Payroll tax (employer and employee);

- Surcharge on personal income tax, introduced through a money bill by the finance minister, and earmarked for use by the fund. This is subject to section 57 of the bill.

Gwarube said ordinary citizens have been squeezed dry by government taxes and cannot be subjected to another tax.

She said:

This will impact the majority of South Africans, even the poor, as it will increase the cost of living. The only purpose of any tax increase to fund the NHI is to cover medical scheme members via a state scheme rather than to enhance services for those currently using state services. This is fiscally irresponsible and will result in behavioural responses to tax increases without any benefits for those using state services. This is a major risk as there is currently weak accountability measures in place on where taxpayers' money is being spent.

Gwarube said since the bill's introduction, the country's political and economic climate had changed dramatically.

She cited the Covid-19 pandemic, strict lockdowns, decreased economic growth, millions of job losses and the July unrest as examples.

"This is a completely different economic context under which we are operating. As a result, there is a need for a re-evaluation on the feasibility of the NHI Bill," she said.

In its submission, the ANC said the NHI would be funded through allocations from general tax revenues and a dedicated health tax or mandatory financial contribution into a single fund.

According to the submission presented by, among others, party heavyweight Gwen Ramokgopa, the NHI requires a real progressive increase in allocations for health.

No eligible person will be allowed to opt out of the NHI, and contributions will be shared between employer and employee.

Contributions to the fund will be progressively structured [and it would be] collected by the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

"It is intended to ensure that the use of health services does not result in financial hardships for individuals and their families. It represents a substantial policy shift that will necessitate a massive reorganisation and unification of the current health system, both public and private sectors.

"It is aimed at transforming the fragmented two-tiered health system, comprising of the public and private sectors, into a unified health system as envisaged by the 1997 White Paper for the transformation of the health system in South Africa," the ruling party's submission read.





