10m ago

add bookmark

DA wants SARS and SARB to probe $4m theft at Ramaphosa's farm

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa
PHOTO: Jeffrey Abrahams, Gallo Images
  • The DA wants SARS and SARB to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa's multimillion-dollar theft allegations.
  • The Presidency confirmed that a robbery had taken place at Ramaphosa's farm in Limpopo on or around 9 February 2020.
  • The incident came to light after former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser made the revelation on Wednesday.

The DA has called on the South African Revenue Services (SARS) and South African Reserve Bank (SARB) to investigate allegations of a robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm.

On Friday, DA leader John Steenhuisen addressed two letters to SARS and the SARB over Ramaphosa's $4 million theft claims.

In the letter to SARS, Steenhuisen said the incident had raised several concerns in the public domain relating to tax compliance in the transaction that led to the president acquiring $4 million (about R62 million) in cash. 

He said:

It is therefore critical for the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to probe this matter, to both determine if this amount was declared to SARS and if the transaction had tax implications, in terms of both the Income Tax Act and Tax Administration Act.

Steenhuisen added it was essential for the protection of the rule of law, and for tax morality, that taxpayers see that the law and regulations were applied equally to all citizens, and that there was no special treatment for those in power.

READ | Ramaphosa farm theft: Money stolen from game farm the earnings from private sales, transactions

Addressing the SARB, the DA said considering that regulations and exchange controls by the bank limited the amount of foreign exchange a person may hold, monitored illicit financial flows, and set requirements relating to the surrender of foreign currency, it was essential for both the maintenance of the rule of law and equality before the law that this matter was probed. 

"It is also required in terms of the Currency and Exchanges Act of 1933 and appropriate regulations in terms of the Act," the letter reads.

"Considering that the SARB has consistently enforced its regulations, having been applied to individuals trading in cryptocurrency, online gambling, and other relevant violations without fear or favour, it is essential that the SARB apply these regulations equally, and investigate all violations thereof, in the case of President Ramaphosa’s possession of the abovementioned sum."

ALSO READ | Presidency confirms robbery at Ramaphosa's farm, but there's 'no basis for claims of criminal conduct'

The Presidency confirmed that a robbery had taken place on Ramaphosa's farm in Limpopo on or around 9 February 2020, in which $4 million from the proceeds of the sale of game was stolen. 

This was not the earnings from one of the many lucrative auctions of rare game in the province, but that of a deal between the president and private breeders or investors.

The multimillion-dollar theft came to light after former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser issued a press statement on Wednesday alleging that, on 9 February 2020, a burglary had taken place at the Limpopo farm.

He opened a case at the Rosebank police station, claiming Ramaphosa had hidden the incident from police and the taxman and, according to the statement, he had provided police with video evidence of the theft.

Fraser alleged the suspects were caught, kidnapped and interrogated, and he believed crimes of defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping and money laundering were committed.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe later confirmed a case had been registered and that "due processes" would follow.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sarbdasarsjohn steenhui­sencyril rama­phosalimpopofarmrobberypolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 5827 votes
No
53% - 6477 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

6h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.54
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.41
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.66
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,851.00
0.0%
Silver
21.93
0.0%
Palladium
1,978.51
0.0%
Platinum
1,018.47
0.0%
Brent Crude
119.72
+1.8%
Top 40
64,319
-0.2%
All Share
70,920
-0.2%
Resource 10
75,651
-2.2%
Industrial 25
77,543
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,470
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

3h ago

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo