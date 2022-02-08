DA wants to 'defang' politicians from Judicial Service Commission

The DA will table a bill to change the composition of the JSC.

John Steenhuisen says the current model doesn't work, and it should be "defanged" from politicians.

He cited last week's events as an example of why the JSC was not working.

The DA will this year table a bill to defang the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) from the influence of politicians, the party's leader, John Steenhuisen, said.



Steenhuisen, on Tuesday in Cape Town, presented to members of the diplomatic corps and the media what the DA likes to call the "true State of the Nation Address".

This is ahead of the country's State of the Nation Address, which will be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday in the Cape Town City Hall.

Steenhuisen said the actors of state capture have by no means been neutralised and are still working to undermine our democracy.

"Despite clear evidence emerging from various sources, including the Zondo Commission, implicated ANC politicians and cadres have been largely untouched by the law.

"Ominously, the bulwark of our democracy, the judiciary, remains under threat from within the ANC itself, as well as from a Judicial Service Commission dominated by political actors allied to the corruption epidemic," Steenhuisen said.

"Just last week, some of our most distinguished judges were subjected to the most appalling and undermining questioning by JSC members aligned with the forces of corruption and violence destroying our country."

He said the JSC required urgent reform to remove politicians - and the DA would be tabling a Private Members' Bill to this effect.

"I think what we have seen is that the current process is not working," he told News24 after his speech.

He referred to the minutes of ANC's deployment committee, which emerged from the State Capture Inquiry and showed that it discussed the appointment of judges, as well as last week's events at the JSC.

Steenhuisen said:

I think it needs to be depoliticised completely. It needs to have people of substance who are able to go on the JSC and select people for the right reasons. I don't want a person selected because a political party thinks they will give them favourable judgments down the line, or somehow that office bearer will be accountable to them.

He said he feared that the "disgusting treatment" candidates were subjected to, not only at the most recent meeting of the JSC, but at previous meetings too, could deter "good legal minds putting their names forward to serve as judges because they don't want to be subjected to the manhandling and abuse of people like Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu".

"So, I think we need to defang it politically, and find a new system to select people of solid legal background, based on their ability to do the job, not on the fact that they're some party political favourite."



The DA has representation on the JSC, in the form of MP Glynnis Breytenbach, a senior prosecutor before she embarked on a political career.

"I'll certainly never caucus with my members on the JSC before a meeting. I've appointed my member there to go and choose the best candidate for the job."

Steenhuisen said it was very clear from the ANC deployment committee minutes that it was not always the case.

"I would rather err on the side of caution, making sure that the people choosing our next judges go through a process to determine their ability to interpret the law and apply the law, rather than one whether they seem to be favourable or not to some political office bearer or some political party."

Currently, six members of the National Assembly and four from the National Council of Provinces serve on the JSC, as does the justice minister. The president gets to appoint four representatives.

The Chief Justice, the president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, a judge president, two practising advocates, two practising attorneys and a law professor complete the delegation.

It means that more politicians than legal experts serve on the commission.

