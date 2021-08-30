DA ward councillor charged with TERS fraud, money laundering back in court

DA ward councillor Nora Grose appeared in the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court on Monday alongside Atlantis pastor Reuben Swartz.

The case against DA ward councillor Nora Grose, who is facing charges of fraud and money laundering, has been postponed to the end of next month.

Grose appeared in the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court on Monday with Atlantis pastor Reuben Swartz.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case had been postponed to 29 September.

"They are charged with fraud and money laundering. Their case has been postponed to 29 September 2021 for the accused to make representations. Swartz also appeared alone on two other cases [of] fraud and corruption. The two are out on bail of R10 000 each."

In May, the Atlantis Magistrate's Court released Grose on R10 000 bail after she was accused of allegedly misappropriating City of Cape Town funds. The Hawks announced that she had been charged alongside Swartz.

Swartz is also the chairperson of non-governmental organisation, the South African Religious Civic Organisation (Sarco).

He is accused of fraudulently claiming R297 800 from the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) and using it for personal gain.

The Hawks initially said Grose was linked to the misappropriation of TERS funds but later corrected its statement, saying she was not involved in that alleged crime.

Instead, she is accused of money laundering related to food parcels and of allegedly diverting money to a church.

Investigations revealed that Swartz separately received up to R170 000 from the City's humanitarian fund. The money was meant for food parcels in Atlantis but was allegedly channelled to the church, which has ties to Grose.

News24 previously reported the church implicated in the case had paid back some of the money to the City.

A document seen by News24 shows that the Life Changers Church in Table View paid back R54 328.06 of the R171 778 in Covid-19 food relief funds it allegedly irregularly and indirectly received from the City.