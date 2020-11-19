9m ago

add bookmark

DA Western Cape congress: Debate denied on alleged assassination plot involving two frontrunners

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela
Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela
PHOTO: Kamva Somdyala, News24)
  • A request for an urgent debate on allegations that Bonginkosi Madikizela plotted to assassinate provincial Speaker Masizole Mnqasela was refused.
  • The ANC's Cameron Dugmore requested the debate as it involves the Speaker.
  • The legislature's Deputy Speaker, Beverley Schäfer, denied the request.

With three days to go before the DA elects a new leader in the Western Cape, the province won't be entertaining any debates on allegations that incumbent leader Bonginkosi Madikizela plotted an assassination on his main opponent.

Earlier this week, the party was rocked by allegations that Madikizela, who is also Transport and Public Works MEC, plotted the assassination of Masizole Mnqasela, Speaker of the Western Cape Legislature.

Mnqasela is running against Madikizela on Saturday.

The DA has also launched an internal investigation into the matter, but has remained mum on the details of the allegation.

Madikizela would not be drawn on the allegations."Let's talk after FedEX," he said, referring to the federal executive's investigation.

READ | Western Cape DA gears up for yet another leadership battle

ANC leader of the opposition in the legislature, Cameron Dugmore, wrote to Mnqasela this week to request a debate on the matter.

"The matter of urgent public importance concerns the implications of the recent allegations reported in the media about an assassination plot against yourself, the Speaker of the Western Cape Legislature. Such allegations are unprecedented in the history of this legislature," Dugmore said.

Dugmore said the matter went beyond the scope of an internal DA investigation as it affects the legislature.

He said:

These allegations threaten stability and good governance in the province. The fact that this allegation involves a fellow member of this House, and an MEC, is of great concern. MEC Madikizela is also leader of government business and is expected to work closely with you as Speaker.

The legislature's deputy speaker, Beverley Schäfer, flatly refused a debate on the matter.

Since the Speaker (Mnqasela) is a party to the matter, Schäfer dealt with the request.

"Whereas the matter you are raising is certainly topical, and in the public domain, I am, however, not of the view that there are grounds of 'urgency' as provided for in Rule 144. On this basis, I cannot accede to your request to override the parliamentary programme in order to accommodate this matter."

ALSO READ | DA struggles with hot potato Helen Zille

Schäfer suggested that Dugmore consider using alternative parliamentary procedures to deal with the matter.

Ahead of the elective congress on Saturday, both Madikizela and Mnqasela enjoy the support of several high-ranking party members in legislatures and councils.

Incumbent deputy provincial leader Albert Fritz will go up against Tertius Simmers.

Both are in the provincial cabinet and serve in the Community and Human Settlements portfolios respectively.

Former DA MP James Vos, now a councillor in the City of Cape Town, is in the running for provincial chairperson.

Grant Twigg, who lost the battle for DA Cape metro chairperson to Mayor Dan Plato last month, is in the running for deputy provincial chairperson.

The congress will be held on Saturday.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
DA will be SA’s shield against ‘fascist thugs’ - Mazzone
Mbali Ntuli makes final plea to delegates: Choose to make the DA a governing party
Madikizela backs Steenhuisen for DA leader
Read more on:
dabonginkosi madikizelacape townwestern capepolitics
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 679 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 1293 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 6875 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
view
ZAR/USD
15.39
(+0.31)
ZAR/GBP
20.41
(+0.34)
ZAR/EUR
18.28
(+0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.22
(+0.50)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.24)
Gold
1865.85
(-0.28)
Silver
24.09
(-0.68)
Platinum
949.00
(+1.22)
Brent Crude
44.14
(+1.21)
Palladium
2314.11
(+0.29)
All Share
56753.49
(-0.99)
Top 40
51977.91
(-1.03)
Financial 15
11524.95
(-1.28)
Industrial 25
78490.75
(-1.09)
Resource 10
51450.56
(-0.79)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo