DA Western Cape urges residents to vote to keep smaller parties out

accreditation
Marvin Charles
DA supporters out in numbers in Cape Town.
  • The DA has urged residents to go out in full force to vote to keep smaller parties out of council. 
  • This year's municipal elections mark 15 years of DA rule in the city.
  • The party launched its mass canvassing in the Cape Town CBD on Tuesday with several similar events planned in the coming days. 

The DA in Cape Town urged residents to go out in their numbers and vote on 1 November to keep smaller parties out of the City of Cape Town. 

The party launched its blue wave mass canvassing in the Cape Town CBD on Tuesday with several similar events planned in the coming days. 

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde was in attendance and urged everyone to vote. 

"We are urging everyone to vote and everyone who can vote to do so. We have to keep the small parties out and we need to get at least a 50% majority," he said.

Winde added there was still work that needed to be done in Cape Town. 

"The DA has proved over and over that we can get things done. There is a vast difference between DA municipalities and ANC-led municipalities in the Western Cape. The coalition municipalities where the ANC has taken over those are the bad ones struggling to pay their electricity bills," he said.

Supporters out in numbers as the DA launches its
DA supporters in Cape Town.

Winde was accompanied by the party's mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis who told supporters that better services can only be delivered under the DA. 

"Our blue wave is spreading across the City as we prepare for Monday. Our call to everyone is that this is not the time to get tired or relaxed; now is the time to get excited for the future of Cape Town," he said.

This year's municipal elections marked 15 years of DA rule in the City.

In 2016, the DA managed to score the bulk of the election results in the City of Cape Town.

Hill-Lewis was one of several party candidates vying for a stint as mayor. 

When asked about his views on a coalition government, Hill-Lewis said coalitions were best avoided. 

"They’re usually messy and unstable. That’s why we’re pushing all out to win, and asking every single DA voter to make sure they come out to vote."

