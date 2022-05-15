DA Youth elects new interim leadership during virtual federal congress

The DA Youth elected a new interim leader.

The DA Youth elected a new interim leader on Saturday.

The new leadership was elected during a virtual voting-only federal congress and will lead the DA Youth until the party's elective congress next year.

Nicholas Nyati was elected as interim leader and Ndipiwe Olay as the interim federal chairperson.

Five candidates – Carl Pophaim, Tumedi Mahlo, Sakhile Mngadi, as well as Nyati and Olayi – were vying for the top job.

Introducing the newly elected Interim DA Youth Leader, Nicholas Nyati (@NicholasNyati).



The DA Youth believes in championing issues affecting young people and unlocking the possibility of South Africans through resilient leadership.



When the youth works, South Africa works.

Nyati was previously the president of the Student Representative Council (SRC) at Nelson Mandela University – he was at the forefront of Fees Must Fall protests at the university in 2016.



Nyati currently serves as a councillor in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

"The campaign stops now and the hard work begins. We have a collective responsibility to ensure that we rebuild this structure, and I hope you will continue taking our calls as we craft a new path in this regard," he said.

Olayi said he was humbled to be voted in as interim federal chairperson.

He said:

We now close ranks and rebuild our structures. The real hard work starts now.

Desiree van der Walt, the Congress Presiding Officer, said: "The DA wishes the new interim leadership well in their task ahead and trusts that they will do a sterling job. We proudly invest in empowering youth leadership and look forward to these young leaders' bright futures."



Other members elected included:

Interim Federal Deputy Chairperson: Administration: Robin Atson

Interim Federal Deputy Chairperson: Recruitment: Kamogelo Makola

Interim Federal Deputy Chairperson: Media and Publicity: Lindokuhle Sixabayi

Interim Federal Deputy Chairperson: Training and Development: Chadwin Petersen









