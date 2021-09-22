Dad arrested after allegedly beating his crying 10-month-old baby boy to death

A baby boy has died after allegedly being assaulted by his father.

The 26-year-old father is accused of hitting the baby after it cried continuously.

It's alleged the baby was crying due to cramps.

Editor's note: Details of this story may upset sensitive readers.



A 10-month-old baby has died after his 26-year-old father allegedly assaulted him because he would not stop crying.

The baby and his mother had paid the suspect a visit in Langdon Street in Extension 36 in Bethelsdorp on Tuesday.

According to Gqeberha police, while at the house, it's alleged that the child cried continuously and it irritated the father until he could no longer tolerate it.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said:

The mother explained that the child may have cramps. The father then started to assault the child with his fists on his face.

She added that the suspect then chased the mother away and kept the child with him.



At about 06:00 on Wednesday, the mother went back to the house for the child. She found the child dead on the bed.

Naidu added that she then took her baby's body home and alerted the police.

"At about 10:00, this morning [Wednesday], SAPS Bethelsdorp detectives arrested the father at his house. He is detained on a charge of murder."

The suspect is due to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on 27 September.