Dada Morero beats Eunice Mgcina to top ANC spot in Joburg regional conference

The Joburg ANC's regional conference saw nominations late into Saturday night.

Dada Morero was elected as regional chairperson, beating rival Eunice Mgcina.

The leadership elected at the conference was a mixed bag from both slates in the party.

Former ANC regional secretary Dada Morero has been elected as regional chairperson of the ANC's Johannesburg region.

Morero beat rival Eunice Mgcina by a 10-vote margin, obtaining 153 votes, while the former acting chairperson Mgcina received 143 votes.

The Joburg ANC's regional conference, held in Centurion over the weekend, saw the election of a mixed bag of leaders from each of the two slates that were vying for control of the region.

Two candidates from Morero’s "Fire Brigade" slate won their preferred positions. ANC spokesperson for the region, Sasabona Manganye, was elected regional secretary, while Simon Motha became deputy chairperson.

Mgcina, part of the "Unity of Purpose" or "Spirit" slate, and initially vying for the deputy chairperson position, lost her bid to lead the region.

This slate had been led by former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane, who died after suffering injuries in a car accident in May.

Loyiso Masuku, from the Spirit slate, was elected as deputy regional secretary. Maxwell Nedzamba, also from Spirit, was elected treasurer.

The Elections Agency Announced the Johannesburg Regional Office Bearers results as follows:



Regional Secretary



@Sasabona - 150

Justice Ngalonkulu - 146



RDS



Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku - 164

Nomoya Mbokodo Mnisi - 132



RT



Maxwell Nedzamba - 166

Sihle Ngubane - 130 — ANC Greater Johannesburg Region (@ANCJHB) June 5, 2022

The conference was hit by delays as delegates debated credentials late into Saturday night.



The participation of one branch caused concerns among delegates, as it still had an outstanding dispute.

The most significant development of the night came with nominations, as Morero was initially unopposed in his election. He had been nominated alongside Moerane.

Mgcina, who had initially met the threshold to contest the deputy chairperson position, was nominated from the floor by the ANC Women’s League. There was a solid push from branches that supported her.

READ| ANC Joburg conference: Will region's push for a woman leader see Eunice Mgcina elected as chairperson?

So strong was the push that a signature song, "Woman on top", trended among delegates when she accepted her nomination. Mgcina decided to turn down her nomination as deputy chairperson and only compete for the chairperson position.

Her loyalty to her slate largely influenced Mgcina’s decision, News24 was told.

Masuku will be the only woman serving in the top five of the region.

While addressing delegates, ANC Gauteng chairperson David Makhura told them to bicker less about political positions and focus on winning Johannesburg back.





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.





