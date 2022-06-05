18m ago

add bookmark

Dada Morero beats Eunice Mgcina to top ANC spot in Joburg regional conference

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
Dada Morero was elected as regional chairperson of the ANC's Johannesburg region.
Dada Morero was elected as regional chairperson of the ANC's Johannesburg region.
PHOTO: Melinda Stuurman
  • The Joburg ANC's regional conference saw nominations late into Saturday night.
  • Dada Morero was elected as regional chairperson, beating rival Eunice Mgcina.
  • The leadership elected at the conference was a mixed bag from both slates in the party.

Former ANC regional secretary Dada Morero has been elected as regional chairperson of the ANC's Johannesburg region.

Morero beat rival Eunice Mgcina by a 10-vote margin, obtaining 153 votes, while the former acting chairperson Mgcina received 143 votes.

The Joburg ANC's regional conference, held in Centurion over the weekend, saw the election of a mixed bag of leaders from each of the two slates that were vying for control of the region.

Two candidates from Morero’s "Fire Brigade" slate won their preferred positions. ANC spokesperson for the region, Sasabona Manganye, was elected regional secretary, while Simon Motha became deputy chairperson.

Mgcina, part of the "Unity of Purpose" or "Spirit" slate, and initially vying for the deputy chairperson position, lost her bid to lead the region.

This slate had been led by former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane, who died after suffering injuries in a car accident in May.

Loyiso Masuku, from the Spirit slate, was elected as deputy regional secretary. Maxwell Nedzamba, also from Spirit, was elected treasurer.

The conference was hit by delays as delegates debated credentials late into Saturday night.

The participation of one branch caused concerns among delegates, as it still had an outstanding dispute.

The most significant development of the night came with nominations, as Morero was initially unopposed in his election. He had been nominated alongside Moerane.

Mgcina, who had initially met the threshold to contest the deputy chairperson position, was nominated from the floor by the ANC Women’s League. There was a solid push from branches that supported her.

READ| ANC Joburg conference: Will region's push for a woman leader see Eunice Mgcina elected as chairperson?

So strong was the push that a signature song, "Woman on top", trended among delegates when she accepted her nomination. Mgcina decided to turn down her nomination as deputy chairperson and only compete for the chairperson position.

Her loyalty to her slate largely influenced Mgcina’s decision, News24 was told.

Masuku will be the only woman serving in the top five of the region.

While addressing delegates, ANC Gauteng chairperson David Makhura told them to bicker less about political positions and focus on winning Johannesburg back.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anceunice mgcinadada morerogautengjohannesburgpolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 5891 votes
No
53% - 6543 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.54
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.41
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.66
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,862.55
0.0%
Silver
22.10
0.0%
Palladium
2,024.67
0.0%
Platinum
1,012.24
0.0%
Brent Crude
119.72
+1.8%
Top 40
64,319
-0.2%
All Share
70,920
-0.2%
Resource 10
75,651
-2.2%
Industrial 25
77,543
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,470
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo