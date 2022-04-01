Dads on Duty: Joburg woman starts mentorship programme to fill gaps of absent fathers

Jade Seedat started an organisation called Dads on Duty in 2021 after losing her father.

The Ennerdale woman said she realised that there was a dire need for good male role models.

The non-profit organisation will officially be launched in May.

A father plays one of the most important roles in the upbringing of his child. Children growing up with an absent father often long for the love and protection of their father.

However, a woman from Ennerdale, Johannesburg, wants to change that. Jade Seedat wants every child to experience the love, guidance and mentorship of a father figure.

She said shortly after losing her father in May 2021 she realised that children needed a strong male influence in their lives. Seedat said she learnt all the life lessons she acquired from her father.

"I realised the dire need in our communities for good male role models. Everyday ordinary men, not just the rich and famous, but normal good men can make an enormous difference by just spending some time teaching a skill and listening.

"Yes, there are obviously great needs for children to be fed and to be given formal education and protection, but I realised how many children just want to be heard and to have someone spend time with them," Seedat said.

This is where her journey with Dads on Duty, a non-profit organisation, started.

Seedat added:

We create an environment where a child can learn basic everyday skills that aren't taught at school and, in some instances, aren't taught at home. For example, kids who grow up in homes where there isn't a father figure can learn how to change a tyre, fix a basic electrical plug, learn how to tie a tie, basic manners like opening a door for a lady or looking into the eyes of someone you're shaking hands with.

She said the aim of the organisation was to expose children to men who would act as mentors and teachers.



"So many kids are exposed to males who are only breadwinners, and there's no room for a relationship.

"We also encourage men to attend workshops with their children, so that they can realise that fatherhood isn't only about financial provision," she said.

"In the different age groups, we facilitate activities that are fun, educational and focus on relationship building. These bonds also allow for the roles of men to be reinstated in the family unit and ultimately the community. With the levels of distrust, rape and kidnapping in our communities, we want to encourage men to use platforms like these to make a change," she said.

Seedat recalled an incident when a little boy who was being mentored by a dad in the group ran away from home and eventually ended up at his mentor's home.

The boy accused his family of beating him and punishing him in a cruel way, she said.

She added

We then helped by finding a social worker to accompany the boy home, and now the beatings have stopped. I realise that this is the environment where trust can be rebuilt in the male figure.





She said the group had also assisted her immediate family with tracking down a man who had lost contact with his children over the years.

"Families were able to once again have contact in an environment that ensured fun and relationship building."

For now, Dads on Duty is limited to Ennerdale, but Seedat hopes it will spread to other communities soon.

The organisation will officially be launched on 21 May in partnership with businesses in the community.

"The dads on board will show kids how to spray-paint a car. They will also be assembling a car in real time.

"We will have a few fancy cars there just to create a buzz for the children. We are engaging some other role players and will be able to confirm more details closer to the time," Seedat said.



