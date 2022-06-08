Dale College bus crash: Heartbroken pupils say their final farewells to fallen friends

Two Dale College Boys' Primary School pupils died and several others were injured in a school bus accident last Tuesday.

This week, survivors of the crash, some wearing neck braces and bandages, joined their peers and attended a joint memorial service for their teammates.

At the memorial service, speakers said Inga Nzima and Chinedum Ukekwe would be remembered for their smiles and caring hearts.

Members of the Dale College Boys' Primary School hockey team braved the pain of broken limbs and torn muscles to pay their last respects to their two fallen teammates at a joint memorial service on Tuesday.

Inga Nzima and Chinedum Ukekwe died in a school bus accident last week.

The accident happened while the hockey team was travelling back from an encounter with Stirling High School.

Nzima and Ukekwe were killed after the school's Quantum minibus driver lost control of the vehicle on a windy afternoon.

The vehicle overturned and sent children flying out of the windows, before it landed on its roof in the middle of the road.

Nzima, 12, and Ukekwe,13, died at the scene, while 14 other accident victims were rushed to hospitals in Mdantsane and East London.

At the memorial service on Tuesday, one of the boys, sporting a head bandage and bruises on his face, cried inconsolably while flanked by his parents.

The boy's father said his son was seated next to Ukekwe when the accident happened.

"Hence he is really battling to come to terms with the loss. They were chatting together and probably sharing snacks. While I am grateful that my son survived, to the two families who lost their children, we are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers," said the parent.

The community of Qonce and pupils from neighbouring schools came out in numbers to join the Dale pupils and teachers at the moving memorial service, which was held at the Dale senior school's campus hall.

Another parent said while her son was treated and discharged from hospital the same night, he still struggled to sleep some nights due to unbearable pain.

The woman said:

The doctors said his injuries were minor but were concerned with his neck, hence they gave him the brace. The spine was affected but they are concerned about the neck area. He will wear the brace for two to three weeks before going for a check-up.

The mother of a Grade 7 pupil said when she heard about the accident, she immediately got into her car and raced toward East London.



"I was driving at 200 kilometres per hour. When I got near the accident [scene], there was a massive traffic jam because traffic officers had closed the road. I lost my mind when the traffic officer told me I could not go through because kids were strewn all over the road. I feared the worst," said the parent.

She said she had to convince her son to attend the memorial to say his final farewells.

She added:

He is still traumatised. He doesn't want to talk or hear about the incident. He wants to watch Tik-Tok videos to keep his mind busy. I had to beg him to attend.

At the memorial service, dozens of speakers, including teaching staff, coaches, and pupils, said Nzima and Ukekwe would be remembered for their smiles and caring hearts.



Although their lives were cut short, their lives were well lived, said some the speakers.

Fellow pupils said they were heartbroken that the deceased pupils' laughter and voices would never be heard in the school's corridors again.

News24 understands that most of the injured pupils have been discharged from hospital, except one who remains in a critical condition.

