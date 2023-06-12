25m ago

Dam lies and statistics: Hartbeespoort Dam will not be drained, says Magalies Water

  • Magalies Water said it is not draining the Hartbeespoort Dam.
  • This after a publication wrote that the dam would be drained in an effort to fix the water hyacinth problem.
  • The water entity called the publication "reckless, irresponsible, and unethical".

Magalies Water has poo-pooed claims that the Hartbeespoort Dam will be drained. 

Last week, North West Times reported that the Department of Water and Sanitation had planned to drain the dam to rid it of pollution causing the water hyacinth explosion. 

Water hyacinth is an invasive floating plant that feeds off pollution and is thus often an indicator of water quality. Pollution levels in Hartbeespoort Dam have been high for many years, with the hyacinth blanketing the water and starving it of oxygen.

In a notice on Monday, Magalies Water said it had noted "with discomfiture" weekend reports by the North West Times alleging that the entity and the department were planning to drain the dam to address water quality challenges in the Crocodile West Catchment.

A media statement by Magalies Water on 25 May this year confirmed its three-year appointment as an implementing agent to remedy the water quality challenges at the Hartbeespoort Dam and surrounding areas, as a result of the adverse effects of the hyacinth. 

"Magalies Water has no plans of draining the Hartbeespoort Dam as alleged, which, if was the case, would be contrary to the approved water resource management implementation plan," it said.

"Magalies Water views the genesis of this media report as reckless, irresponsible, and unethical as in its entirety failed to meet the basic tenets of ethical journalism."

According to the notice, the publication had caused "unnecessary panic" among the public and other media outlets, "understandably, as sustainab[ility] of potable water which is of the highest quality in the North West remains a subject of interest among various stakeholders". 

The entity said neither it nor the department had been interviewed for the article.

"We view the publication of the article as sensationalist with an attempt to cause unwarranted panic without having conducted an investigation and receiving an official response from the authorities.

"In our interaction with the publication, it has since been revealed that the story was authorised for publication by the editorial team without having verified the allegations and with no credible source to corroborate the contents, which is confirmatory of Magalies Water's stance in respect of substandard journalism practices as demonstrated by the North West Times."

Magalies Water said that the publication had failed to issue a retraction or an apology when it failed to produce evidence to validate its story.

The statement read: 

We call on the public to exercise calm, as there will be no draining of the Hartbeespoort Dam and Magalies Water's key priority is determining a permanent solution to the Hyacinth challenge in the dam and improving the water quality in the catchment.

The entity said it had begun working on the Crocodile West Catchment, which included investigating various methods of removing the hyacinth from the dam.

It said it would update the public and the media on the work towards improving water quality in the catchment area, including the dam. 


