Damaging coastal winds and waves expected in parts of Western Cape, weather service warns

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
Windy conditions will prevail in parts of the country.
PHOTO: Jason Persoff Stormdoctor, Getty Images

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves and wind over some parts of the Western Cape.

The areas include Mossel Bay, Saldanha Bay, Table Bay, George, Cape Point, Cape Agulhas, Hermanus and large parts of the Garden Route.

"Along the coast, difficulty in navigation at sea due to quick, successive, steep waves is likely," the weather service warned.

"This may lead to small vessels and personal water craft [such as] kayaks taking on water and capsizing. Localised disruption to beachfront activities and short-term disruption to small harbours and ports is possible."

The weather service further advised small boats and personal water craft to stay away from the open sea and seek the shelter of a harbour, river estuary or protected bay. 

It posted its warning on Twitter.

The weather service said:

"The public, especially tourists who are not familiar with the coastal routes where build-up of sand is expected, are advised to seek alternatives routes beforehand.

"Be aware of large and unpredictable waves along the coast. Small vessels are advised to seek shelter in harbours, bays or inlets."


