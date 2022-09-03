Damaging winds expected for parts of the Western Cape - SA Weather Service

Cold, wet and stormy weather conditions are expected to make landfall in parts of the Western Cape from Sunday until Monday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 3 warning for damaging winds and waves from Sunday until Monday, leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape.

It warned: "Wet, very windy and cold conditions are expected over the western parts of the Western and Northern Cape from Sunday until Monday due to a cold front".

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 4.9.2022 pic.twitter.com/iZgl3x2pKh — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 3, 2022

Residents can also expect a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds leading to localised problems for high-sided vehicles, especially on the N1 over the Western Cape's south-western parts, central and eastern interior, as well as the southern high ground of Namakwa in Northern Cape.

"Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the interior of Namakwa, Central and Little Karoo tomorrow (Sunday) with wet, very windy and cold conditions expected over the western parts of the Western and Northern Cape from Sunday until Monday due to a cold front,” said SAWS.











